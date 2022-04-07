The incredible discovery of the “first dinosaur fossil linked to the asteroid that caused its extinction”

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Correspondent

dinosaur leg
Caption,

David Attenborough sought the help of experts to understand the significance of the fossilized dinosaur leg.

A group of scientists presented an amazingly preserved dinosaur leg.

The limb, complete with skin, is just one of a series of remarkable finds emerging from the site of Tanisin the state of North Dakota (United States).

But it is not only their exquisite condition that is striking, but also what these ancient specimens may represent.

Scientists believe that the Tanis creatures died and were buried on the same day that a giant asteroid hit the Earth.

