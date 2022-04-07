The hat-tricks in the Champions League: records and statistics | UEFA Champions League

UEFA.com tells you about all the hat-tricks scored in the UEFA Champions League over the years.

The Champions League Statistics Book



PLAYERS

Greatest number of triplets





8= Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8 = Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus 1)

5 = Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 1, Bayern München 4)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3 = Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan 1)

3 = Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)

3 = Luiz Adriano (Shakhtar Donetsk)

3 = Neymar (Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

93 players have scored at least one hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.

Most triplets in one edition

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)

2 = Karim Benzema (2021/22)

2 = Robert Lewandowski (2021/22)

2 = Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17)

2 = Lionel Messi (2011/12, 2016/17)

2 = Luiz Adriano (2014/15)

2 = Mario Gómez (2011/12)

Ronaldo and Messi scored two consecutive hat-tricks in 2016/17, while Benzema did so in 2021/22. Luiz Adriano did even better in 2014/15, scoring a total of eight goals in two games against BATE Borisov.

Triplets in 2021/22

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP – Ajax 1-5, 15/9/2021)

Christopher Nkunku (Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/21)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 5-2 Benfica, 02/11/21)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern – Salzburg, 08/03/22)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 09/03/22)

Karim Benzema (Chelsea – Real Madrid, 06/04/22)

Record of ten hat-tricks in 2019/20





Erling Håland (Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)

Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)

Serge Gnabry (Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019 – four goals)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)

Kylian Mbappé (Club Brugge 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 22/10/2019)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray06/11/2019)

Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019 – four goals)

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli 4-0 Genk, 10/12/2019)

Gabriel Jesus (GNK Dinamo 1-4 Manchester City, 11/12 2019)

Josip Iličić (Valencia 3-4 Atalanta, 10/03/2020 – four goals)

Faster triplets

8 min Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb – Lyon 1-7, 07/12/2011)

9 min Mike Newell (Blackburn 4-1 Rosenborg, 06/12/1995)

11 min Raheem Sterling (Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta, 22/10/2019)

11 min Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

12 min Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 7-1 Salzburg, 08/03/22)

12 min Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

12 min Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov – Shakhtar 0-7, 21/10/2014)

Newell still holds the record for fastest “perfect hat-trick” (right, left and head). Sterling signed his hat-trick in 11 minutes and 13 seconds, Ronaldo in 11 minutes and 15 seconds.

Youngest scorer by a hat-trick

Raúl González, 18 years and 114 days (Real Madrid 6-1 Ferencváros, 18/10/1995)

Most senior scorer of a hat-trick

Karim Benzema, 34 years and 108 days (Chelsea – Real Madrid, 06/04/2022)

Triplets at the debut





Van Basten made his debut in style© Bob Thomas / Getty Images

Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Gothenburg, 25/11/1992)

Faustino Asprilla (Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona, ​​17/09/1997)

Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Maccabi Haifa 3-0 Olympiacos, 24/09/2002)

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United 6-2 Fenerbahçe, 28/09/2004)

Vincenzo Iaquinta (Udinese 3-0 Panathinaikos, 14/09/2004)

Graphite (Wolfsburg 3-1 CSKA Moskva, 15/09/2009)

Yacine Brahimi (Porto – BATE Borisov 6-0, 17/09/2014)

Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019)

Mislav Oršić (GNK Dinamo 4-0 Atalanta, 18/09/2019)

Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP – Ajax 1-5, 15/9/2021)

Van Basten and Haller both scored four debut goals in a feat that remains unmatched.

Triplets with multiple teams

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 7, Juventus)

Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus 2, AC Milan)

Marco Simone (AC Milan, Monaco)

Roy Makaay (Deportivo, Bayern)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United)

Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)

Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea)

Michael Owen (Liverpool, Manchester United)

Samuel Eto’o (Barcelona, ​​Inter)

Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern 4)

Neymar (Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain 2)

Olivier Giroud (Arsenal, Chelsea)

Most goals in a Champions League match





5 = Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Leverkusen, 07/03/2012)

5 = Luiz Adriano (BATE – Shakhtar 0-7, 21/10/2014)

4 = Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Gothenburg, 25/11/1992)

4 = Simone Inzaghi (Lazio – Marseille 5-1, 14/03/2000)

4 = Dado Pršo (Monaco – Deportivo 8-3, 05/11/2003)

4 = Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United 4-1 Sparta Praha, 03/11/2004)

4 = Andriy Shevchenko (Fenerbahçe 0-4 AC Milan, 11/23/2005)

4 = Lionel Messi (Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

4 = Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb – Lyon 1-7, 07/12/2011)

4 = Mario Gomez (Bayern 7-0 Basel 7-0, 13/03/2012)

4 = Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)

4 = Zlatan Ibrahimović (Anderlecht – Paris Saint-Germain 0-5, 23/10/2013)

4 = Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

4 = Serge Gnabry (Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019)

4 = Robert Lewandowski (Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern, 26/11/2019)

4 = Josip Iličić (Valencia 3-4 Atalanta, 10/03/2020)

4 = Olivier Giroud (Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea, 02/12/2020)

4 = Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/9/2021)

Lewandowski set a new record with four goals in 16 minutes at Crvena zvezda, beating Ronaldo’s feat in 21 minutes between the first and fourth goals between halves in the 8-0 against Malmö in 2015.

First hat-trick

Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Gothenburg, 25/11/1992)

Triplets of defenders

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Anderlecht, 31/10/2017)

Most UEFA Champions League goals without hat-tricks

52 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

33 Edinson Cavani (Naples, Paris Saint-Germain)

29 = Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, ​​PSV Eindhoven)

29 = Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)

29 = David Trezeguet (Monaco, Juventus)

TEAMS

Highest number of triplets scored





14 Real Madrid (5 players)

13 Barcelona (6)

11 Bayern (6)

7 Manchester United (6)

6= Arsenal (6)

6 = Juventus (5)

6 = Manchester City (4)

6 = Paris Saint-Germain (4)

5 = AC Milan (5)

5 = Liverpool (5)

M.update number of triplets suffered

6 Anderlecht

5 Olympiacos

4 BATE Borisov, Galatasaray, Shakhtar

GENERAL STATISTICS

Most triplets in one edition





10 2019/20 (including group stage record, 9)

9 2016/17

8 = 2013/14

8 = 2004/05

8 = 2002/03

The second group stage was scheduled for 1999/2000 and 2000/01, for a total of 157 matches. The current format, with 125 matches per season, was introduced in 2003/04.

Most triplets in one day

3 = 02-03 / 10/2018 (Paulo Dybala, Edin Džeko, Neymar)

3 = 08-09 / 12/2015 (Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud)

3 = 25-26 / 11/2014 (Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Mario Mandžukić)

3 = 22-23 / 11/2005 (Andriy Shevchenko, Levan Kobiashvili, Adriano)

Most triplets in one evening

3 23/11/2005 (Andriy Shevchenko, Levan Kobiashvili, Adriano)

Triplets by nationality

19 Brazil (11 players)

17 France (12)

12 Argentina (4)

11 England UK (9)

10 Portugal (3)

8 Spain (7)

Over the years there have been hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League by players from 34 nations. Countries not listed include Belgium, the Czech Republic and Egypt.

Wins, draws and defeats

135 victories

2 draws

4 defeats





The only players who lost a hat-trick were Ronaldo (Manchester United – Real Madrid 4-3, 2002/03), Gareth Bale (Tottenham – Inter 3-4, 2010), İrfan Can Kahveci (İstanbul Başakşehir – Leipzig 3-4, 2020) and Christopher Nkunku (Manchester City – Leipzig 6-3, 2021/22).

Triplets per turn

113 Group stage

17 Round of 16 (including second group stage)

7 Quarter finals

5 Semifinals

0 The final