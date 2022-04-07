The film with which Leonardo DiCaprio won his first OSCAR thanks to a Mexican

​The date was met and this Sunday the 94th Oscar awards ceremony is held, in which the best of cinema is recognized, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, so it is a good time to remember one of the most important episodes for Mexicans when we refer to this ceremony.

It turns out that in 2016 the Mexican Alejandro González Iñarritu won the Oscar again thanks to the film The Revenant, El Renacido, in which he was crowned Best Director, it is worth remembering that just a year before, he had done the unthinkable and for the first time received the statuette for his work on Birdman, such as Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

But this film, which is also based on a true story, also made history with its protagonist, because after four nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor, Leonardo DiCaprio won his first statuette from the Mexican director, it should be noted that in 2020 was nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for Best Supporting Actor, but did not win the award.

The Revenant

The script was written by the Mexican and by Mark L. Smith and is based on the Michael Punke novel of the same name, which describes the experiences of Hugh Glass in 1823. It is worth mentioning that the history of this work goes back to 2001 when Akiva Goldsman bought the rights to adapt the novel.

At first the film was going to be directed by John Hillcoat and the protagonist would be Christian Bale, however both left the project. It was 10 years later in 2011, when the Mexican director decided to direct it, but that did not prevent several delays, so by 2014, González Iñárritu confirmed that The Revenant was starting and that DiCaprio would be the protagonist.

How many Oscars did The Revenant win?

Best Director for Alejandro González Iñárritu

Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio

Best Photography for Emmanuel Lubezki

If you want to see this movie that lasts more than two and a half hours, Netflix is ​​your option since it is included in the catalog.

With information from the HeraldodeMéxico