the film that unites Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift

“The Wild Girl” or “Where The Crawdads Sing” is the film that Reese Witherspoon produces and is based on the book by Delia Owen and in which Taylor Swift writes and composes the title song. Here are the reasons to see her when she opens.

By: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas

The story is simply unforgettable. It became a worldwide phenomenon as the writer’s debut novel in 2018. Delia Owens is actually a biologist and she captured her life’s work in the narrative, which makes everything that much more vivid, descriptive and palpable thanks to her deep nature perspective.

The protagonist is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a girl who grows up alone in the swamps of North Carolina between 1952 and 1969. We see her go from adolescent to woman, with nature as her only teacher and companion. It is so amazing how she becomes one with the plants and animals, how she comes to love her home so much and to know it like the back of her hand.

Of the narrative of the book, I can only speak wonders. The description envelops and transports the protagonist marsh, and from which he nourishes his life lessons. Kya’s character development is everything it should be; since one gets to know and love her, so much so that discovering the end of her story becomes a matter of life or death.

The book was selected by Reese Witherspoon’s book club, who liked the story so much that she bought the rights to adapt it for the big screen. Now that the official trailer is out, we also learn that the original song is by none other than Taylor Swift! Who confessed to being a big fan of the book.

What happens to Kya, and it is the common thread of the story, is that she is involved in a murder trial, in which society’s prejudices against her come together; since all her life they denied her the possibility of leading a normal life and isolated her from the town.

The trailer shows us a bit of all that, but if you want to know more, I recommend reading the book, you won’t regret it. For my part, I am already looking forward to the film that is scheduled to be released in July.