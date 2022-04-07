The doorman has the bags ready

The ‘rojiblanco’ goalkeeper does not know why he lost ownership and acknowledges that the doors should not be closed anywhere.

The future of Raúl Gudiño in Chivas de Guadalajara is not clear and in light of this he acknowledged that it is not closedor to any other postponed since he has not been able to renew his contract with the group from Guadalajara, but at the same time he stated that he does not know if this issue was the reason why who lost ownership with Miguel Jiménez in the Clausura Tournament 2022.

The contract of Gudiño concludes in December of this year, with which in the summer it could start to negotiate with some other team to go free from January 2023, therefore he explained that no door can be closed, although he made it clear that the negotiations with the Sacred Flock are maintained.

“Well, in the end they are talking; things are like that, negotiations, but one always has to look for the best option, to think with a cool head. It is the club where I grew up, to which I owe everything. You have to keep thinking about what may come in the future. We are in the negotiation. You don’t have to hide it, you also have to start looking for options and take the best around the family and projection and play, which is the main thing”.

“Yes, there have been approaches, but we are still in talks with the club, in the end I am free to listen, probe and coldly make the decision of what destiny and the future can prepare for me. There are options and they are being discussed in both parts (Liga MX and abroad)”, Gudiño abounded in an interview for the Mediotiempo portal.

He does not know why he lost ownership

In this way, Gudiño revealed that he does not know what were the reasons why he has no longer been in the starting lineup, after Day 7 of the Clausura 2022 where the wow Jiménez became the star goalkeeper:“These are things that are emerging, there has been no mistake or something so clear, They are soccer things, that one does not explain, does not make the decision ”.

“The reason as such, I could not tell you; I don’t know if it’s because of the contractI don’t know if it’s a technical decision. I wouldn’t know how to answer you; only the people who are there are the ones who can say, one has to be professional. I don’t like not playing, it’s total. We are here to play and love soccer, it is the role that we have right now”.

