The day a misspelled URL on YouTube took you to a strange page with a Minecraft stick figure

Let’s start with a little experiment. Enter YouTube, click on any video that appears on the cover and in the word “watch”, delete the letter “a”. Press Enter and check to which page you have been redirected. Indeed, Seedling welcomes you with his profile alien and without any kind of video or activity in his account.

This strange situation has been investigated by Vice, revealing what kind of mystery surrounds these redirects. The truth is that in the past we were sent to other pages and profiles, constantly changing what appears on the screen. At the time, you were even sent to a player’s profile in Minecraft on another website.

The root of it all comes from MCN (multi-channel) networks, a management format for external companies that manage to bundle multiple YouTube channels in order to increase the audience, improve exposure, promote sponsorships… etc. Although an individual channel obtains much of the information it needs with the tools that YouTube itself provides, the truth is that there are still users who resort to this route.

Going further, from Vice they contacted a company that works in this regard. Apparently, many users ask YouTube to claim different URLs, whether personalized or not. This can be done through a company with an MCN network, although officially this never happens.

There are services that offer this method, selling a service to get specific URLs from YouTube, which can be resold later if desired. The source consulted by Vice could not confirm whether the ownership of youtube.com/wtch had been obtained through his company or by a third party, although suspicions point to the second case.

SeedTech is the name of the person behind this URL, stating that the channel it links to must have a minimum of 100 subscribers, a banner, a profile picture, and a suffix of no less than five characters. The hidden trick is that the script is actually _wtch_, with YouTube counting those underscores as more characters.

And why has SeedTech specifically chosen this URL? This is due to a common spelling error that can occur, which redirects all those users to the desired address. The same happens with “watc” and “wath”. Such is the magic behind this curiosity, that conditional scales determined by the user’s age or country can be established. An unnoticed detail that hides much more behind.