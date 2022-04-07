The curious complex of Elsa Pataky that disappeared when she met Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky has granted an interview to the magazine ‘Hello!’, the actress She is an icon and a great example for many women and combines her role as the mother of three children with her work in the world of cinema and her facet as a businesswoman.

THIS IS HIS ‘LIFESTYLE’

Elsa Pataky she has always prided herself on leading a healthy life and for her both sports and good nutrition are a fundamental part of her day and usually practices intermittent fasting.

“For me take care of my diet or exercise, they are already part of my way of leading a healthy life. Intermittent fasting is part of this approach healthy that I give to my food, since I have become accustomed to it and I feel very well, although it is not something that leads to the letter. If I have to skip it for reasons of travel, events or just because I feel like it, I do it without any problem. Don’t exaggerate either!“Declares Elsa in the pages of the aforementioned medium, making it clear that it is very good to take care of yourself, but you should not be obsessed with it either.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife He has also talked about sport and how he has incorporated it into his routine to the point that he has managed to make his body ask him for it.

” I have been exercising regularly for many years and my body already asks for it. There are times when I can’t go to the gym or go horseback riding, for example, but walking up a few floors already serves as an exercise“, she comments, giving an easy example of how to incorporate sport into everyday life for those women who have little time. Stairs are a good solution in addition to squats, a very complete exercise for women.

“For me, An exercise that I find super useful for us women is squats., to strengthen the buttocks. In the case of the youngest, to prevent the butt from sagging and, in the older ones, to tone and lift if it is already sagging,” explains the actress.

AN INSPIRATION AND A COMPLEX

No one can deny that E lsa Pataky is an inspiration for many women, something that he also spoke about in the pages of the magazine ‘Hello!’ giving his honest opinion.

“I think what you do, the way you live, you behave… it has to reflect your convictions, and you don’t think about doing it to be followed or admired. But yeah If they see in you a role model, it is better that what you project is positive. In this sense, you do feel responsible for what you do or what you say, “and although he admits that” I like to go with my face washed and wearing comfortable clothes on a daily basis, but i’m a flirtatious woman and i like to look good, first for me and also for those around me. And since the years do not pass the bucket, I like to use products that help you maintain a good appearance, although the truth is that wrinkles don’t keep me awakeor”, assures the protagonist of ‘DiDi’.

However, although now he has learned to accept himself and overcome complexes, it was not always like thisduring her talk with the aforementioned medium, the interpreter revealed one of her biggest complexes that, ironically, she managed to overcome when she met Chris Hemsworth.

” When she was very young, she had a short complexion and always wore very high heels and even walked on tiptoe when she went barefoot at home.. Well, Interestingly, it was taken away from me when I met Chris, who is almost two meters tall. From then on, I only wear heels at events and going barefoot is no problem for me. It’s like a total acceptance: ‘Yes, I’m short, especially next to my husband, so what?‘”, Elsa has confessed that she believes that the best key to overcome complexes is “self-confidence”.