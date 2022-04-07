the block brand allies with Epic Games to compete against Roblox and Minecraft

It’s not for Epic Games. A few days ago he put Unreal Engine 5 on a tray with the definitive version of his hyper-realistic graphics engine. Now, the company that owns Fortnite has established a partnership with LEGOthe legendary manufacturer of building blocks.

And what is the purpose? Nothing more and nothing less than creating a virtual thematic world, or what is the same, a metaverse. It is a project focused on children and that will seek to be respectful of the age at which it is addressed. Moreover, this last aspect has been frequently repeated by both companies, seeking a perfect communion between the universe that is created with children and their parents.

“Just as we have protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same with digital gaming“, says the CEO of LEGO, Niels Christiansen. These are the three principles that have been highlighted:

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and well-being a priority.

Protect children’s privacy by putting their best interests first.

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

Of course, the comparison with direct competitors is obvious, having colossal references such as Minecraft or Roblox, so we will have to wait to see if you can look them in the face directly. Epic’s commitment lies in allowing developers create their own kid-oriented experiences. In fact, Epic Games’ SuperAwesome company will be one of those in charge of shaping these digital interactions for children under 16 years of age.

No further details have been revealed about what to expect, no official images, and no release window. The truth is that LEGO has become one of the most popular brands in entertainment, also in video games, such as the recent LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.