The best and worst of fashion from the Oscars 2022

Penelope Cruz attends the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Publisher’s note: Mari Rodríguez Ichaso has been a contributor to Vanidades magazine for several decades. She is a specialist in fashion, travel, gastronomy, art, architecture and entertainment, a film producer and a style columnist for CNN en Español. The opinions expressed in this column are solely his own. Read more opinion pieces at cnne.com/opinion.

(CNN Spanish) — After a long absence, we were waiting –very enthusiastically!– for the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony of the Film Academy. And the fashion that would pass through the red carpet and among the presenters of the event!

And in the midst of a gala marked by Will Smith’s unexpected slap in the face of Chris Rock and emotional tributes to Ukraine, it was clear that the color red set the trend and took the prize of the night. We liked it on different celebrities like the winner Tracee Ellis Ross -with a very popular Carolina Herrera with an “overflowing” neckline, similar to the Carolina Herrera that Meghan Markle wore a few months ago.

Also in red –and more classic and her style– Jennifer Garner wore an elegant Brandon Maxwell model. I really liked the originality of the pants design with a large tail coat in red, by Valentino Couture, by the also award-winning Ariana DeBose, the first Latin-African and openly homosexual actress to win an Oscar at the Academy.

Also in red? Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano. And Kirsten Dunst in a “vintage” dress by none other than Christian Lacroix!

Another trend that I really liked (I know we announced it recently) was the classic “tuxedo” style worn by several celebrities. Like the one Lady Gaga wore on stage, done in shiny pailletes, designed by Ralph Lauren, and had been worn on previous occasions and was hanging in her closet!

A more modern “tuxedo” model –as well as sexy and youthful, which I really liked– was the one that Chanel designed for Kristen Stewart, with shorts-type shorts! The actress looked regal. A more austere but also elegant variation of the “tuxedo” style, was the white blouse and black satin skirt, created by Bottega Veneta, worn by Uma Thurman. And who looked very pretty in her Chanel “halter” dress inspired by a “tuxedo”, was Penelope Cruz. One of the best dressed at the Gala.

Chic and original: superstar Zendaya was another of the most fabulously dressed of the night in a Valentino, cropped top (with bare abs) and a straight skirt with a train in sparkling silver pailletes. Fabulous look accentuated with the dramatic flair of Bulgari’s Serpenti jewelry!

I liked the straight, flowing black robe–well suited to the body type and her austere personal style–of award-winning director Jane Campion. But I didn’t like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s black Schiaparelli model — which made him look like a lampshade — at all. Nerd…

More black in trend that I liked a lot? Two ultra-romantic models designed by Giambattista Valli worn by Sofía Carson (gorgeous) and Maddie Ziegler. Also in black, all wrapped up in an exaggerated puffy model, the popular Billie Eilish was lost among so much fabric. It wasn’t her best moment! Neither did the ever-beautiful Rita Moreno, who seemed to have been dressed by an enemy stylist, with a weird wig (or was it a hat?) and an enormous black dress by Carolina Herrera!

Other interesting dresses were in shades of pink – like Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s “lingerie” style, designed by England’s Jenny Packham. The very pretty one by Mila Kunis, design by Zuhair Murad. And Zoe Kravitz from Yves Saint Laurent. And Lilly James at Atelier Versace.

A super original model that I still can’t determine if I liked it or not? The print in Renaissance Raphael paintings worn by nominated Swedish make-up artist Eva Von Bahe! A truly original and impressive vision.

We saw (for my taste) excesses of flight that did not add anything special to the models — like Nicole Kidman’s boring gray Armani model — and Caitriona Balfe’s white Louis Vuitton. Like absurd necklines and huge “slits” that showed the legs (some not very pretty) to the extreme.

Varied models: I also liked the cream-yellow tulle model that Lady Gaga wore when entering the event. And she looked happy with her look. I didn’t really like Lupita Nyong’o’s shiny gold and orange Prada. Very dramatic, without a doubt, the green look with flights and a long tail, created by Jean-Paul Gaultier, worn by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Curiously, the Williams sisters were contrasts when dressing: Serena with a pink Gucci model, with black applications, which did not favor her at all. While Venus looked very elegant in a white Elie Saab model.

I must confess that in general I found the “parade” unexciting, although there were exceptions. The colorful fashion worn by the men was a disaster and they only looked regal in their classic tuxedos. And I ached to see Wesley Snipes in a tuxedo with raspberry shorts and makeup! The models that we saw were not those of a “wow” fashion -but the looks that I have told you I did like a lot, being beautiful -and following certain trends. And with your yes and no, bravo for the return of the Oscars and a very entertaining night!