The BCN Film Fest is approaching

BARCELONA (EFE).— The American filmmaker Oliver Stone leads the stars that will attend the sixth edition of the BCN Film Fest, which will take place from April 21 to 29 in Barcelona, ​​and which this year will feature 68 films, of which eight They will be world presentations, two European and 23 Spanish.

The director of the festival, Conxita Casanovas, explained yesterday that “the star of the festival this year will be Oliver Stone, who will present his latest film in Barcelona, ​​in which he continues to revolve around his favorite subject, the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, a documentary in which he gives answers to long-frozen questions.”

The director of the San Sebastian Film Festival, José Luis Rebordinos, the writer Ignacio Martínez de Pisón and the actress Aina Clotet will be the three members of the official jury of the event.

A Catalan production, “Espejo, Espejo”, by Marc Crehuet, will be the opening film of the festival, with a “large red carpet” of Spanish artists such as Natalia de Molina, Santi Millán, Loles León, Malena Alterio, María Adánez, Betsy Túrnez and Carlos Areces.

Throughout the festival, other Spanish performers and filmmakers will parade through the event such as Carmen Machi, Quim Gutiérrez and Yolanda Ramos (for the film “Amor de madre”); Óscar Jaenada and Fernando Tejero (“The skin on fire”); Martín Cuervo, Salva Reina, Julián López, Kira Miró and Macarena Gómez (“Everyone does it”), Greta Fernández and Roger Casamajor (“El fred que crema”); Anna M. Bofarull and Nora Navas (“Sinjar”) or Maria Ripoll and Ingrid García-Jonsson (“Nosaltres no ens Matarem amb pistoles”).

Conxita highlighted the screening of “Pig”, by Michael Sarnoski, with which Nicolas Cage returns from his first films with David Lynch, which will be the closing film.

In the Official Selection will be exhibited “Deception”, by Arnaud Desplechin, with Léa Seydoux and Denis Podalydes, based on the homonymous novel by Philip Roth; “Jezebel”, by Hernán Jabes, a psychological thriller that talks about society in decline in Venezuela; and “The Conference”, by Matti Geschonneck, about the Wannsee Conference, where the Nazi leaders decided on the Jewish holocaust.

“Yuni” by Kamila Andini, winner of the Platform Award at the last Toronto Film Festival, will also be screened.

Other foreign attendees include Yvan Attal and Ben Attal, director and star of “Les choses humaines (The Accused)”; Claire Simon with her documentary “Vous ne désirez que moi (I want to talk about Duras)”; and producer Jeremy Thomas, who will receive the festival’s Honor Award on April 21 during the opening ceremony. The festival will also pay tribute to him with the retrospective in the Essentials section and the screening of the documentary “Jeremy Thomas, a life of cinema”, which will be presented in Barcelona by its director Mark Cousins.

Out of Competition will be exhibited “Ennio”, by Giuseppe Tornatore, on the figure of the composer Ennio Morricone, with the testimonies of Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood and Oliver Stone, and “The skin on fire”, by David Martín Porras, with Óscar Jaenada and Fernando Tejero, based on the homonymous play by Guillem Clua.

“The Duke”, by Roger Michell, with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, based on the true story of the taxi driver who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London; “La brigade”, by Louis-Julien Petit with Audrey Lamy and François Cluzet; and “Red Rocket”, by Sean Baker, are other films programmed in the “Cinema with Gràcia” section.

Spanish directors Jaime Rosales and Alberto Rodríguez will also reveal the first images of their upcoming and long-awaited works, “Girasoles Silvestres” and “Modelo 77”, respectively.