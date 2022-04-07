The BCN Film Fest is approaching

BARCELONA (EFE).— The American filmmaker Oliver Stone leads the stars that will attend the sixth edition of the BCN Film Fest, which will take place from April 21 to 29 in Barcelona, ​​and which this year will feature 68 films, of which eight They will be world presentations, two European and 23 Spanish.

