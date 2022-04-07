The Batman Robert Pattinson Zoë Kravitz

Almost three years have passed since the international press confirmed that Robert Pattinson would be Batman in the new DC saga, which almost instantly generated questions due to the actor’s participation in the Twilight saga (2008-2012), which he did not get. generate a great public image of the actor by the audience, mainly male.

Within days of the film’s premiere, the magazine Forbes estimated that The Batman would be a box office flop, estimating receipts of between $80 million and $100 million at the North American box office, contrasting with figures from Box Office Pro, indicating that the film would debut with approximately 136 million dollars in the region. This drop in numbers was partly attributed to the audience’s perspective of Pattinson, and it would soon be known that his co-star, Zoë Kravitz, would also have suffered rejection in another Batman film.

Would Robert Pattinson really be a bad Batman?

Warner Bros had high expectations for the film directed by Matt Rives, even expecting a success like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), so the first reviews of the film were “music to their ears”. Rotten Tomatoes gave it 85% approval, while the audience rated it 88%, considering it one of the best versions of the character, and also one of the darkest and most thought-provoking films in the superhero genre.

The company definitely trusted the actor, with whom the studio had previously worked on TENET (2020), ensuring that he would be the best version of Bruce Wayne since Michael Keaton, being comparable to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight saga, and even more popular than Ben Affleck’s. Still, that didn’t take away from people’s minds that Pattinson was a bad actor for his portrayal of Edward Cullen, regardless of his vast film career.

The luck of Warner Bros changed after the publication of the first trailer for the film, where fans were convinced to give the actor a chance, and also being captivated by Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, a character who was widely accepted by the audience once. once the film was released, assuring that it was a version that encompasses the best of Selina Kyle and the antiheroine as such.

Zoë Kravitz revealed that she suffered racial discrimination

After the premiere of the film, the actress declared in an interview with the media The Observerwho had auditioned for the Nolan saga, and had been rejected for being too ‘urban’ (comments that took the world by surprise), assuring that being discriminated against solely because of her skin color was something very difficult on a personal and professional.

The comments soon reignited the fan debate, linking the statement to the casting of Anne Hathaway as Catwoman in that version: a white-skinned woman; and on the other hand there were those who reasoned that at that time (2014), Kravitz was too young for the role of Selina, a fact that the actress confirmed, asserting that the role for which she auditioned was not the same as Hathaway’s.

Get into some trouble with the Bat and the Cat. #TheBatmanNOW PLAYING, only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/AcyookPjTz — TheBatman (@TheBatman) March 4, 2022

What no one can deny is the acting quality of the cast, which contributed to the resounding success of batmanbecause a series starring Colin Farrell (The Penguin) has even been confirmed, as well as the sequel to the film, scheduled to be released before 2027. @mundiario