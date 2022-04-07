the awards without distinction of sex fuel the controversy of inclusion

Many of the main festivals and film competitions have focused on its commitment to equality. The need for a real representation of the different groups that make up the broad gender litmus has promoted initiatives such as the unification of interpretive categories in a single, without distinction of sexes; namely, a neutral gender. The awards for ‘best actress’ and ‘best actor’ are already an anecdote at festivals such as San Sebastián or the Berlinale, which eliminated them last year.

Thus, the German Maren Eggert and Meltem Kaptan were worn in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Silver Bear for best main performance at the Berlin Festival. Last year, both Flora Ofelia Hofman Lindahl What Jessica Chastain They won the award for best performance at the San Sebastian award, while the entire cast of Jonás Trueba’s documentary, Who’s Who Prevents It, was divided into the award for ‘best supporting performance’. Only talent was taken into account, not gender.

The Emmy Awards have also moved towards the inclusion of different groups, including trans and non-binary. Precisely the statements on sexual diversity by Ellen Page, whose name is now Elliot Page, or the case of Mj Rodriguez, transgender interpreter of the series Pose nominated for best leading actress, forced the most popular awards on television to direct their path towards greater representation, an initiative aimed at reinforcing gender equality (SDG 5).

“The awards should immediately abolish gender distinctions in acting categories,” Asia Kate Dillon said.

In the case of the Emmys, the criteria for the awards have not been unified, but they do allow the nominated stars to choose which one they want to compete in. It is a nod to those who do not feel properly included in a male or female category: they can choose to participate in the ‘actress’ category if they do not feel represented in the ‘actor’ category, or vice versa. In both cases, if they win, the title of ‘best performer‘, no gender.

This initiative came after Asia Kate Dillon, mainly known for her role in the series billions, one of the few declared non-binary stars on television, asked in 2017 to eliminate the “discriminatory” title of actor or actress in the film awards, since he did not feel represented in either of the two categories. “The awards should immediately abolish gender distinctions in acting categories as they are discriminatory policies that separate performers based on their gender“, denounced Dillon, which served as an incentive for the Emmys.

A very controversial debate

The main arguments among those who agree with the Berlinale, Saint Sebastianthe emmy awards and other contests, such as the MTV Awards, who have also practiced real inclusion in the awards for many years, maintain that unifying criteria generates greater representativeness. Why distinguish genres if there is no award for best director or best editor? Why should movie stars be separated by sex? What about the new groups that seek greater diversity?

“The change is due to the conviction that gender, a social and political construction, is no longer a distinguishing criterion for us in acting“, explained the president of the San Sebastián festival, José Luis Rebordinos, last year when he announced that his popular Silver Shell would no longer distinguish between genres. “The criteria for the jury will be that of distinguish between bad or good performancesthus joining the path already started by our friends from the Berlin Festival”, she concluded.

“From the Union of Actors and Actresses it is denounced that 70% of the important roles in cinema are occupied by men, compared to 30% of women”

Rebordinos seemed satisfied, but not everyone was happy with the decision. Groups such as the Association of Women Filmmakers or the Union of Actors and Actresses expressed their disagreement. At the time of the controversy, his argument was that if the actresses already had little visibility in good roles within the cinematographic world, the absence of a specific award for them could subtract even more prominence.

Some wonder if what matters is talent or gender diversity. An issue that would make sense if there were no inequality within the industry itself. Berta Ojea, Secretary for Equality of the Union of Actors and Actresses, denounced a year ago that 70% of leading roles are held by men and 30% by womenand therefore eliminating a specific space for them could be counterproductive when it comes to making their work visible.

Let us take as an example the films nominated this year at the Oscars: the undisputed protagonist of dunes is Timothée Chalamet; the of Drive My Car, Hidetoshi Nishijima. From don’t look up it’s known that Leonardo Dicaprio she earned much more than Jennifer Lawrence, and also has more screen time and her character is more interesting; true that the power of the dog It is directed by the Australian Jane Campion, winner of the Oscar, but the protagonist of her work is benedict cumberbatch; and not even a slap could dispute Will Smith the Oscar for best actor for king richard despite standing as a biopic on Venus and Serena Williams. Last year, the main plots of 6 of the 9 Oscar nominees for best picture were built on male characters.

The Emmys: The Balanced Solution

Another argument against the unification of film awards comes from the most purist moviegoers, who, without taking into account the gender debate, consider that the more awards there are, the more films will be seen by the public. In other words, having more categories encourages more films represented and more cultural dissemination.

One more argument is that there is a risk that one year there will be 5 great films starring men and there will be no women represented. In this case, some suggest that instead of deleting categories for best actress and actor, the ideal would be add the ones for best director and director or best editorwhich would make the galas eternal or that they bet only on main prizes, leaving aside the technical awards or the short films, already mistreated in themselves in prime time. One last option part por increase to 10 nominations for “best performance” or award two prizes, as San Sebastián already practices, although once again there is a risk of eternalizing the finery or that there is an inequality that revives the controversy.

The Emmy Awards solution, which this year they will be held on August 28becomes one of the most interesting and equitable: representation by gender is maintained but the stars are allowed to choose in which of those categories they feel more represented or represented and, in such a case, he is announced to the media as “best performer”. In case of winning, her statuette will praise her performance, but her sex will not be distinguished.

Follow the topics that interest you