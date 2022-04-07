The actor was admitted to a clinic for stress and anxiety

The protagonist of this month has been the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the Oscar gala, after the comedian made a joke in bad taste about the appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, without taking into account the hard moment that Smith’s wife goes through when suffering from alopecia.

Will’s shameful reaction, in addition to arousing great controversy in Hollywood, has also crossed borders and has impacted the professional and intimate life of the protagonist of ‘Unexpected Beauty’.

Although in the last week he publicly apologized to Chris, his guilt is still latent, so much so that the actor entered a rehabilitation clinic to learn how to manage his powerful anger.

The information was released in the American newspaper ‘The Sun’, where a close source stated that Smith He entered a recognized hospital of his own free will, where he will receive psychiatric help to deal with the anger and stress that the incident at the most important film awards gala left him.

The Hollywood Academy stated this Wednesday, through a statement published in Variety magazine, that it will advance its next meeting to this Friday, April 8, in which it will decide the sanctions that will apply to the actor for what happened.

“Will is very affected. He will receive help to deal with stress, “explained the source, adding that the actor is not only afflicted by the criticism that rains down on him but also by the loss of several million-dollar contracts with very important companies, such as the one he recently signed with Netflix. for movie production.

So far, the actor has not spoken on the subject, and the time he will be hospitalized is still unknown.

“The type of hospitalization for which the actor was admitted is voluntary, in this case what they do is that after 15 days he must continue attending group therapy, and even if he leaves the clinic he will need to continue with a treatment of at least a month,” says Paula Dávila, a clinical psychologist.

According to the source of the American newspaper, the place where it is located is a recognized center, through which other Hollywood stars have passed. Celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Chris Brown, Mike Tyson, Amy Winehouse, Christian Bale, are some of the artists who have interned to learn how to manage anger.

“What has happened to Will is reason enough to make the decision, he is a person who has worked on his image and his career. That the doors are closing on him in his job after winning the most important award of the Academy clearly causes a high level of stress in him, ”explains Davila.

On the other hand, it is important to recognize that the mental collapse that the actor is going through is not only due to the media moment he is going through, but also to the sum of traumatic moments that he has had to face in recent years.

“What is behind this reaction must be reviewed, there may be a depression that was there without manifesting itself. Adding to that the illness of his wife can create feelings of deep sadness in him, ”says Davila.

More than a week has passed since the Oscars and what happened is still a topic of conversation in the entertainment world and the consequences for the Philadelphia actor are increasing.

For their part, Chris Rock’s brothers have joined the list of actors who reject Will’s actions and have not hesitated to stir up anger with the actor.

“A loved one is attacked and there is nothing you can do about it,” lamented Kenny Rock in an interview he gave to ‘LA Times’, stating that it hurts him to continue seeing the images of the slap and that he considers Will Smith’s apology false .

“I don’t think it was genuine. I think his publicist and the people around him probably advised him to do that,” he insisted.

controversy grows



“verbal slap”

The fifth black man to win the highest recognition for an actor at the Oscars, has not only given something to talk about this year for his accurate blow to Rock, because now the actor of Mexican origin Paul Rodríguez accused Smith of having bullied him while They were filming the movie ‘Ali’. The 67-year-old also told ‘The Sun’ that every day of recording he received a verbal slap from the Oscar winner, something he described as a real nightmare.

“That movie was meant to be a huge springboard in my career, but it ended up being a nightmare for me because of all the disgusting abuse I received from Smith. He was mean to me, but kind to everyone else. It was something like Jekyll and Hyde…”, pointed out Paul Rodríguez.