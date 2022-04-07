The 2022 Grammys and their presentations: BTS, Billie Eilish and more shows | Music

Jean G Fowler

The ceremony was packed with talent in epic musical numbers

For the first time, the Grammys were held in Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles, where Silk Sonic opened the party with a very ’70s hip-hop funk sound with “777,” followed by Olivia Rodrigo with an emotional rendition of “Drivers License.” ”, who received great ovations from the public for his voice.

Silk Sonic performed at the 2022 Grammys as the opening show at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas Getty Images

The awards were full of musical performances that will give us something to talk about for a long time, because in addition to recognizing the artists of the moment in their different categories, they gave us a lecture on why they have become so popular.

BTS stole the night with their spectacular performance at the Grammys, where in true James Bond spy style, V accomplice Olivia Rodrigo in a moment that went viral, followed by buttery-smooth choreography when they sang “Butter.” .

Full of chrism, incredible dance steps and even a lot of athleticism from the seven idols, who did some maneuvers like a Hollywood movie, their presentation will be one that no ARMY will be able to forget, since they even had to avoid laser lights as if it were an exciting mission.

Billie Eilish, in a very dramatic setting of a flooded house, performed “Happier Than Ever” in a version full of emotions, because then it rained on the roof, while wearing a T-shirt with a photo of Taylor Hawkins, in honor of the new drummer. of the drummer.

The jazz moment came with Lady Gaga performing “Love for Sale” in classic New York style, proving again that her voice is great in pop, but even better in jazz.

Another of the most spectacular shows was that of Jon Batiste, who swept different categories, including album of the year, and left us speechless with a soul-filled rendition of “Freedom.”