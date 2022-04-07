The 10 best companies to work and build a career in Mexico in 2022

Although salary continues to be an element valued by working people, development opportunities have also gained ground among human capital priorities when accepting a job offer. The possibilities of promotion and growth are already part of that differential to attract and retain talent, especially among the new generations.

According to PageGroup, 40% of organizations in Latin America trust that opportunities for learning and development they will be essential in talent retention strategies; these rank second in importance to the offer of attractive benefits and competitive remuneration.

“With unprecedented numbers of job changes in 2021, companies have had to adapt their approach to attract and retain professionals, either by offering new opportunities for promotion and training, or by guaranteeing greater flexibility. These changes have put employees and candidates in a place of power, where they can rethink and reevaluate what they expect from a company.

In this sense, the professional network presented its ranking of the most attractive companies to work for in Mexico, 2022 edition. On this occasion, the list was made up of organizations that offer the best career opportunities, through the development of skills and professional evolution. .

In total they are 25 companies that make up the ranking, prepared with exclusive data from LinkedIn and contemplating seven pillars focused on professional evolution: growth capacity, skills development, company stability, external opportunities, affinity with the company, gender diversity and level of academic training .

Based on the list, the 10 best companies in Mexico to work and build a career are:

1. IBM

The technology giant has 8,910 employees in Mexico and most wanted profiles They are: application developer, software engineer and project manager. Among the skills most valued by the company are the management of Docker, Node.js and Java.

As a curious fact, IBM launched a global plan to provide technology education to more than 30 million people in the face of the new demands of the world of work. The initiative adds to existing efforts such as the IBM Skills Academy, a link between talent in training and the needs of a labor market focused on the digital economy.

2. Femsa

The parent company of companies such as Oxxo or Coca-Cola Femsa has 241,835 workers in our country. The most wanted talent by the company are directors of personnel selection, commercial advisers and project managers. In the organization, competencies such as digital marketing, internet of things and computer animation are the most relevant today.

In 2021, FEMSA continued with the refugee hiring scheme in its Oxxo store chain, with a view to replicating it in other of its businesses. As part of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, the company seeks to promote the economic integration of refugees in workplaces.

3. Ford

The organization’s staff in the country is made up of 11,775 workers and between most wanted human capital are design release engineers, buyers, and manufacturing engineers. In this global company Teamcenter, CATIA and manufacturing are the skills most in demand.

Something you probably didn’t know about Ford is that it offers various paternity leave options and has the Re-Entry programs, which recruit women who have left the workforce, and Women of Ford, which seeks to increase the proportional percentage of women within of the company.

4.Honeywell

In our country this company employs about 5,805 people and among most demanded profiles there are the customer specialists, mechanical design engineers and sourcing buyers. The skills most valued by the company are Lean manufacturing, Kaizen and SAP ERP.

Honeywell added 200 new engineers to its Mexico City engineering center last year. There, more than 50% of these professionals focus their efforts on the software area.

5. Salinas Group

The parent company of companies such as Banco Azteca and Elektra has a workforce of around 30,920 people. Software engineers, project managers, and human capital consultants are the most wanted profiles by the company. While his talent search focuses on skills such as troubleshooting, analytics, and pressure management.

The group adhered to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) initiative, in support of promoting equality between men and women in the workplace. The WEPs, promoted by UN Women and by the United Nations Global Compact, seek to increase the competitiveness of companies.

6. Santander

This bank has a workforce of 25,275 people in Mexico. The most wanted talent to join their ranks are account executives, bank tellers and financial advisors. Meanwhile, the competencies most demanded by the organization are business ethics, personal development and ITIL.

As a curious fact, Santander Mexico has made an effort to build an inclusive culture, which is why it has a Diversity and Inclusion Council and an anonymous complaint line to eradicate discrimination. In addition, it has promised to eliminate any salary gap before 2025 and increase the presence of women in management positions by 30%.

7.GE (General Electric)

The company has around 2,240 workers in Mexico and among its vacancies more demands include software engineers, finance specialists, and design engineers. Among the skills most valued by the company are: NX Unigraphics, Lean Six Sigma and geometric dimensioning.

GE was recognized in 2021 by the international organization Human Rights Campaign as one of the places with the best practices for LGBT+ inclusion.

8. Nestle

The company has about 8,710 collaborators in our country. Between his most demanded profiles There are the marketers, marketing managers and key account managers; while, the competencies that are most prioritized are: incident resolution, growth hacking, productive maintenance.

Through its Youth Initiative program, Nestlé guides, trains and offers job opportunities to new talent. Currently, the company has more than 5,000 young people hired.

9. Bosch

Its labor force is close to 4,468 in the country and the professionals you are looking for the most they are project managers, manufacturing engineers, and embedded software engineers. Among the skills most valued by the company are: 5S, SolidWorks, Lean manufacturing.

Bosch announced this year an investment of 5,200 million pesos to open a new appliance plant in Monterrey, where 1,500 direct jobs will be created. In 2021, the company increased its operations in Guadalajara and Aguascalientes, where it will invest in training new skills for its employees.

10. BBVA

The bank has around 43,560 workers in Mexico, among whom prioritize skills such as management by objectives, a positive attitude and the resolution of incidents. The company is increasingly looking for banking specialists, digital advisors and financial advisors.

In 2021, BBVA Mexico extended maternity and paternity leave for four more weeks than what is established by law. Moms now have 16 weeks and dads five.

Companies that are not far behind

Procter & Gamble (P&G), Johnson Controls, Stallantis, Scotiabank, PespiCo, Walmart, Schneider Electric, Heineken, Samsung, Intel, Siemens, Eli Lilly and Company, Basf, Cemex and Coppel are the brands that make up the rest of the list of the twotop 5 companies to work and make a career in Mexico.

Among the common points of the organizations that make up the LinkedIn ranking, the importance that companies give to digital skills and soft skills stands out, but also the investment they make in the development of talent and gender equity.

According to the professional network, the goal of this list is to offer “a valuable resource for both professionals who are in job search as well as for those who want to explore new positions, improve their skills and identify companies that invest in their workers and offer growth opportunities”.

To create the list, LinkedIn measured the ability to growth of professionals in these companies, monitoring the promotions of employees and their new positions when they change companies from standardized positions. On the subject of skills, the professional network analyzed the skills that people develop while they are active in these organizations.

On the other hand, the network identified external opportunities by analyzing the communications from recruitment technicians that employees receive through Recruiter, data that reveals the workers demand from these companies.