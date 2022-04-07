That Time Tom Cruise Flew In A Helicopter To Simon Pegg’s House To Show Mission: Impossible Footage

Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors to have appeared in every Mission ImpossibleSimon Pegg has also been a part of the film series for a significant amount of time, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006. Mission: Impossible III (which he shot while struggling with alcoholism). So, Cruise and Pegg have been friends for over 15 years, and the two actors recently found themselves living near each other. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter over to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission Impossible images.

Simon Pegg lives in Hertfordshire, England, and in recent months, Tom Cruise was filming a project in the area and decided to rent a country house in a nearby town instead of sleeping on Pegg’s couch. In an interview with Square Mile, Pegg discussed how Cruise would fly to set in his helicopter and “buzz” Pegg’s house as he flew, resulting in the star of the Cornetto trilogy and his family running to his garden to greet him. . So one afternoon, Cruise decided to stop by Pegg’s house after work to show off a Mission: Impossible 7 sputtering reel, prompting Pegg to give the following warning to her neighbors:

Hey guys, just to let you know, Tom Cruise will be helicoptering into my backyard later, you might want to keep an eye on the horses.

