That Time Tom Cruise Flew In A Helicopter To Simon Pegg’s House To Show Mission: Impossible Footage

Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors to have appeared in every Mission ImpossibleSimon Pegg has also been a part of the film series for a significant amount of time, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006. Mission: Impossible III (which he shot while struggling with alcoholism). So, Cruise and Pegg have been friends for over 15 years, and the two actors recently found themselves living near each other. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter over to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission Impossible images.

Simon Pegg lives in Hertfordshire, England, and in recent months, Tom Cruise was filming a project in the area and decided to rent a country house in a nearby town instead of sleeping on Pegg’s couch. In an interview with Square Mile, Pegg discussed how Cruise would fly to set in his helicopter and “buzz” Pegg’s house as he flew, resulting in the star of the Cornetto trilogy and his family running to his garden to greet him. . So one afternoon, Cruise decided to stop by Pegg’s house after work to show off a Mission: Impossible 7 sputtering reel, prompting Pegg to give the following warning to her neighbors:

Hey guys, just to let you know, Tom Cruise will be helicoptering into my backyard later, you might want to keep an eye on the horses.

You know you’re doing well in the world when you not only have a backyard big enough for a helicopter to land on, but you can also tell your horse-owning neighbors that one of the world’s most famous movie stars will stop by in such a way. an unorthodox vehicle without being weird… well, not terribly weird, anyway. In any case, Pegg did her due diligence so that those close to her knew to keep an eye on his horse when Cruise’s helicopter arrived, and once her Mission Impossible co-star arrived, they watched the footage like it was any other normal day. As Pegg said:

He went in, had a cup of tea. We saw this, then she went to hell again.

While having someone visit by helicopter would be a strange occurrence for many people, for Tom Cruise, it could almost be considered everyday life. In July 2020, the man flew his helicopter to the Richmond Golf Club for lunch during a weekend break from Mission: Impossible 7 production. Then, in August 2021, Cruise got permission to land his helicopter in the backyard of a house in Warwickshire, England, after learning that the local Coventry airport was closed, and then reportedly took photos with the family from the residence and even let the pilot take the children for a ride. This event caused the late show host Craig Ferguson to reveal that Cruise also once visited his house by helicopter, and just a month later, the Ethan Hunt actor surprised some hikers with the plane.

So anyone who is even remotely close to Tom Cruise and has a property large enough to land a helicopter should be ready in case he is in the area and wants to visit him, and even people who are complete strangers should prepare to the smallest chance that you need to go through there. . As for the professional work of the actor, Mission: Impossible 7 finished shooting last fall and is now in the middle of Mission: Impossible 8main photography of . The two films have reportedly been described as a farewell to Ethan Hunt and will be released on July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Fortunately for Tom Cruise fans, they don’t have to wait until next year to see him back on the big screen, because as long as it doesn’t take any longer, Top Gun: Maverick will finally hit theaters on May 27. Find out what else is on the cinematic horizon this year by checking out the selection of 2022 movie releases.