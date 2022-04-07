Television: Criticism of Steven Spielberg for his statements about Korean actors in ‘Squid Game’

ANDl american film director, Steven Spielberg, became the target of criticism after stating that the series “Squid Game” is a sign that television programs can be successful despite choosing “unknown actors”. On a panel of PGA Awards Held on March 19, the filmmaker praised the show and congratulated Netflix for taking a chance on a series with “no known stars,” Deadline reported.

“A long time ago, it was the national stars who attracted the public to the movies“, Spielberg indicated. “Today is interesting, unknown people can star in miniseries whole, they can be in movies.”

“Squid Game appears and completely changes mathematics for all of us“He added, and thanked Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Thank you, Ted.”

The statements of the American director did not go unnoticed and They were heavily criticized on social mediaSome of the series’ fans even pointed out that the show actually stars several veteran Korean actors.

Among them are Lee Jung-jae one of the biggest stars in South Korea, and O Yeong-suwho began his acting career in 1967.

The controversy in social networks broke out and there were those who made fun of what Spielberg declared, while many others were upset.

“Another day, another American thinking the world revolves around them“, could be read in a comment.

“Hahaha, they’re just some of Korea’s most famous actors,” another social media user pointed out.

“Unknown????? Western exceptionalism rots everyone’s brains lol“, expressed another netizen.

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. An irresistible prize awaits them inside… with a deadly risk,” reads the synopsis for the series, which has become the most watched of all time. all the history of Netflix.