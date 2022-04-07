Tata did not go to CU for Mozo, but he did for Palermo Ortiz – Sniper

VISOR TO ANOTHER DEFENSE

There was no lack of blue and gold fans who were excited to see Tata Martino in Conca against Cruz Azul in CU, as there were many who thought that Mozo was earning a place in El Tri with his offensive game, until he watered it in the goal that gave life to La Maquina. I’m tired of repeating it, but there it goes: Alan, like Chicharo, is relegated for disciplinary reasons. So clear.

But, perhaps not many have realized that the coach of El Tri also went to see another defender, one who excelled against the Cementeros and who since arriving at Cantera has surprised by his high level: Palermo Ortiz. As you read it, it is very likely that Martino will give him a chance at the grinders in the United States. There is no doubt that despite being 29 years old, he has earned it.

In order to shine with Pumas, Ortiz was smart and knew how to make the right sacrifices. He was stuck in the Em Ex Expansion with the Leones Negros, he had a good contract, and when Alpizar called him to go to Pumas Tabasco, Palermo even agreed to lower his salary. Arturo looked for the UdeG to release the letter to him, because he had a contract, and he succeeded, because he knew that he could earn a chance to one day climb to the University’s all-star team. So it was.

Today, Ortiz already has a contract renewal and a substantial salary improvement, and now even the chance to fight for a place with the Mexican National Team. Come on!

ACTIVE, BUT INCOGNITO

Well, guess who I ran into on my return trip from Qatar, who I didn’t see any reports about in the media and who is still active, and it would be very interesting if he spoke about the quagmire he left behind when he changed positions: Mr. Enrique Bonilla.

Well, he continues to charge for Doña Fede, remember that after his departure in 2020 they left him that position of ‘internationalization’ of Mexican soccer, but in reality he is a mere advisor. He was invited to the FIFA Congress and the World Cup draw because he is still the president of the World Forum of Leagues and a member of the Audit Committee of football’s governing body. Bonilla has a lot of interference, for example, in the negotiations of the most important leagues with FIFpro, which is the international association of soccer players.

Currently, he lives in Madrid, from where he also lends the name so that in Mexico his friend and partner, the lawyer Peniche, continues to show off with the soccer consultant that he put in Polanco and that already works with several teams in our country.

So I came across it by pure chance, because Bonilla seeks to continue going incognito in these great events, so that neither managers nor the media question him about all the relaxation that he left Mikel Arriola, from the debts of Veracruz, the troubles of Lobos BUAP and the sale to Ciudad Juárez, and above all, the relaxation of the old Ascenso, which is barely being composed with the Expansión Em Ex.

DO NOT COMPLY, DO NOT RAISE

Just so as not to leave on the subject that has been controversial this week, if promotion to Liga MX were opened, it is clear that this possibility is not seen soon, because of the five clubs that submitted their papers to seek certification, only two come close to meeting the minimum requirements, Atlante and Morelia, but at least four are needed to open the door.

Coincidentally, the other three are the rebels who sued Doña Fede and the member clubs when the format of the lower division was changed, and now they want your help to be able to aspire to promotion. Do you think someone will want to help them? Obviously not in professional Mexican soccer. In addition, they are far from complying: Roadrunner belongs to the state government, Venados has not even begun to build its stadium, and Leones Negros continues to be a disguise for the government and its patron in fiscal matters. So they don’t comply.

As long as there are no teams that show the capacity to hold out in Liga Em Ex, forget about the promotion of our football coming back.

After Doña Fede’s announcement of the applicants, the committee that will decide who can be certified is just being formed, and there, Mirrey de Michoacán will run into several enemies who will surely also give him the thumbs down. At the time

NOT YET RENEWED

Stuck in Pumas issues, I update you that my friend Talavera has not yet renewed with the blue and gold club, and has not accepted the offer from Ciudad Juárez. They tell me that the Braves slowed down in the intensity so that the powerful could already be reflected due to the high salary, and because they do not love the idea of ​​losing minutes of the next tournament to attend to the commitments of the National Team.

There was just a talk between the University board and the goalkeeper, but they have not yet reached an agreement, because despite the fact that they give him a salary increase, Tala wants to secure a longer contract, at least for a couple of years, something that not even Pumas can guarantee.

DOES NOT GIVE IN TO THE BRUSHED

And to close, what pants Nacho Ambriz has to maintain the punishment of the undisciplined Toluca. My respects, because yesterday despite the fact that he faced one of the most complicated rivals of the ‘Meme X League’ as Rayados, he dared to beat Canelo, Vanegas, Samudio and Rigonatto, for what I told you in the previous column. Applause for the character of Don Ignacio Ambriz.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: CHICHARITO HAS NOT HAD THE LITTLE INTENTION OF CALLING TATA