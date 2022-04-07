Tailored Pants: How to Wear Them Like Julia Roberts and Kendall Jenner

best of style pleated top trousers and with a touch of nonchalance at the bottom is that, although they have a refined air, they are surprisingly easy to wear.

if you wear a white tank top (another of this season’s cult purchases), and a flowy shirt on topyou will be wearing the style of Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. With a crop top and sneakersyou will approach the territory of Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber.

Do you like knitwear more? Add a silk scarf to the neck and you will emulate Alexa Chung.

Kendall Jenner in clothes from The Row. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a smart casual style. Photo: Courtesy of Instagram @rosiehw.

There are no strict style rules for these wide pants, apart from the length. They are pants that reach the floor and look ultra relaxed with some Birkenstock or tennis shoesor they can rise (literally) with a few heeled sandals (luckily, you can also buy them on The Row, if you have the budget).