Sylvester Stallone says he almost died in Rocky IV

Rocky is one of the most iconic roles of Sylvester Stallone, but the saga almost cost the actor his life. The interpreter has revealed that he was about to die on the set of Rocky IV, released in 1985.

In the movie Rocky Balboa is the world heavyweight boxing champion when a new adversary emerges from the Soviet Union: Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Although he initially challenges Rocky, Apollo Creed decides to confront him and takes a fatal blow in the ring. As a result, Rocky vows to avenge Apollo’s death and defend the honor of his country. fighting Drago in the USSR.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sylvester Stallone reveals that he nearly died after Lundgren punched him in the heart in one sequence. Although at first he didn’t think he was serious, his heart began to swell,coming to enter intensive care.

“In the first round, when he knocked me down, that’s real. He knocked me out and I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell. It had damaged the pericardium, which is when the heart hits the chest, like in a car accident, when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260. They thought I was going to end up talking to angels,” he said.

The artist had previously spoken of this incident. “Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days.. I knew I was in trouble when some nuns showed up at the ICU,” she said.

For his part, Lundgren He also talked about the accident.

“All I did was obey orders. He was the boss. I did what he told me. We went back to Los Angeles and the producer said, ‘Hey Dolph, you have two weeks off, Sylvester is in the hospital,'” he recalled.