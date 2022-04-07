Sylvester Stallone in NFT mode: his muscles are intact

Photo credit: Instagram

“Punching the Ethereum Blockchain in the Face”. The NFTs, that world of virtual art governed by cryptocurrency, have reached Sylvester Stallone, who has decided to share on Instagram how his muscles fit in this complex world.

But there is more. in his style, Sylvester Stallone has unveiled the SLYGuys, a limited edition series of 9,997 NFTs. which pays tribute to Sylvester Stallone himself. Created and curated by the actor and director, the PlanetSLY platform is a community that will offer events, benefits and opportunities. There will be other collectors of the SLY NFT, and the protagonist himself contemplating this new world under his eyes, with whom they will be able to interact. The owners of the pieces called Ultimate Stallone Experience, will be able to attend a gala dinner in Miami, where the actor will be present.

It is planned that the launch of this collection will be during the month of April. Pre-sale will be by invitation only, and can be achieved through the support of fans on their social networks, posting content related to the collection. The lucky ones will be the so-called SLYguys, and they must be true fans of Stallone’s work. For them, the actor will offer 25 of the most curious NFTs with his signature.

As the website says, this project pays tribute to the underdog who turned a boxing script into film history. Sly is the only American actor to have scored #1 at the box office in 6 consecutive decades. An award-winning screenwriter, producer, director, artist, entrepreneur, and movie icon who doesn’t need much more of an introduction, obviously.

Without a doubt, the merchandising of this man has no end. A few days ago the actor put up for sale in his online store @slystallonesshop a doll characterized as John Rambo in the mythical movie cornered. And he doesn’t lack any detail: long hair like the protagonist, his huge knife, the military green jacket and even interchangeable hands for when he gets violent with his fists.

A gift that if you grew up in the eighties and are a fan of Sly you would like to receive. In that film, perhaps one of the interpreter’s best along with the first installment of Rocky, Stallone plays John Rambo, a Green Beret veteran who served in the Vietnam War. and that he is going to visit an old comrade in arms, who turns out to be dead. In town he is stopped by a policeman who takes him for a homeless man. At the police station they torture him and the memory of his time in the war makes him go crazy and lash out at everything and everyone. Many shots and muscles for a real blockbuster in the cinema of the time.