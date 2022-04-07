: Stimulus develops its Editorial Plan Well-being ::

The latest incidence data published in Spain warn of the growth of mental health problemsal, among which the increase in the prevalence of disorders such as anxiety and depression stands out, up to 30% since the start of the pandemic (The Lancet). However, and despite these alarming data, according to the CIS, only 6.4% of the Spanish population has received professional care since the start of the pandemic. In this sense, there seem to be great barriers when it comes to giving visibility and access to specific Mental Health resources.

Among these barriers, the myths and prejudices associated with psychological health stand out. The stigma that surrounds Mental Health is one of the main limitations in seeking professional care. Also, the fear of receiving a diagnosis and not having quality information about the benefits of help are other limitations that prevent their search.

In this line and taking into account that Mental Health problems are associated with both the personal and work spheres and can affect performance and productivity at work, from Stimulus We have decided to take a step forward. We want to accompany companies by creating a culture oriented towards Mental Health care, normalizing and making workers aware of the importance and impact on their own well-being.

The content of the “Well-being Editorial Plan” It has been developed by our team of expert psychologists and addresses different topics. These contents have different dissemination formats (webinar, podcast…), specifically chosen according to the suitability of the topic to be addressed.

Through this plan, employees will be able to broaden their knowledge and acquire strategies for coping with situations likely to impact their well-being.