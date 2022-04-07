Steven Spielberg revolutionizes the networks with his opinion on the actors of ‘The Squid Game’ | Film and Television

The Squid Game is one of the best series that 2021 could give us. The production of Hwang Dong-hyuk It was one of the most acclaimed in the cinematographic panorama. And it is not for less. In such a short time he managed to break the record for views on Netflixwhich led it to be the series more platform view. Definitely, The Squid Game It has marked a before and after in history.

Now, the production is on everyone’s lips and not for a good reason. As we have said, the series has been highly praised by millions of people, including great figures in cinema. An example, the most recent has been Steve Spielberg, but it seems that his comments have not sat well and that is why criticism has rained down on him.

Steven Spielberg praises #SquidGame “Squid Game comes along and completely changes math for all of us,” Spielberg said. He then mentioned the CEO of Netflix:

“Thank you, Ted. [Sarandos]”.

as collected dead line, the filmmaker took part in a panel at the Skirball Center on March 19 to talk about the importance of great figures in cinema. He began by praising the South Korean play: “Squid Game” arrives and change the math completely for all of us,” Spielberg said. So far so good. Then I would add what the start of the disappointment in networks.

“They cannot see beyond their own borders”

“A long time ago it was the national stars who brought the audience to the movies. Today, it’s interesting, the Unknown people they can star in entire miniseries, they can be in movies,” said the director of West Side Story. Criticisms on networks, especially on Twitter, have appeared very quickly. fans of Squid Game (its original name) have defended that the actors that appear in the series are well known in the South Korean country. In fact, they have added that Lee Jung-jae is one of the korean movie stars

Other users, that the South Korean series have existed since before The Squid Game. “Aggg more ethnocentrism courtesy of the Americans who they cannot see beyond their own borders. What series like Squid Game is exactly the opposite: that people all over the world are satisfied with content that is not entertainment English/White/American.” raphael rashid in the social network.

While another part of the tweeters defend the American director, since they consider that he has not had the bad intention when saying “unknown” actors. He rather wanted to “criticize” the productions that he alone They require well-known interpreters. And you, what do you think of the words of steven spielberg?