Steven Spielberg promises he will never make a musical again after Love Without Barriers

In the cinema it is very common for directors to marry a particular film genre, whether or not that is their intention, the public recognizes Guillermo del Toro, for example, for fantasy, John Carpenter for horror, Martin Scorsese for most of his crime stories, and so on could the list go. There are few directors – at least few compared to those who stand out for a style or genre – who manage to stand out no matter what they do, and they will always give something to talk about.

Two of the most notable are Ridley Scott, who can go from something like Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% to The Last Duel – 86%; as well as Steven Spielberg. The renowned director has made science fiction, adventure, drama, fantasy, horror and now even musicals, and when we think of Spielberg it’s hard to associate him with just one of them. His versatility has brought him critical and audience recognition, but he is always ready to take a new path.

With his recent remake of Love without barriers – 100%, at first there was not much faith in the project, so it could mean being in charge of one of the most important musicals in the history of cinema, both for its making and for the handling of the social theme that it carries in the background. Many considered this an entirely unnecessary adaptation, however, contrary to all predictions, the film starring Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort is now one of the favorites of the awards season.

Without a doubt, Spielberg surprised by his ability to direct a musical, not for nothing he got seven nominations for the Academy Awards. Many would think that, having found this small path, perhaps the director would want to open more path in the genre, but it is not like that. According to what is reported Varietyduring the breakfast of the Producers Guild of America Awards held yesterday afternoon, the director of ET, The Extraterrestrial – 98% shared with attendees that they would never do a musical again.

In addition, he admitted that one of the biggest challenges he faced was getting the rights to the original Broadway musical, to be able to make use not only of the story, but of the songs. One of the people he visited was Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist who was involved with the story since 1957, who passed away in November of last year. Obviously that’s the most tedious part of making an adaptation and perhaps the easiest thing would be to run with an original story, but still Spielberg has no interest in getting involved again at least as a director.

It has been revealed that he is currently part of a new adaptation of The Color Purple – 88% that he himself directed in 1986, but now it will come in the form of a musical and steven spielberg will only take place as a producer. As described above, the filmmaker has stood out for constantly jumping from one genre to another without staying stuck for long, but you also have to think about the response he had Love without barriers during its theatrical release.

Despite having positive comments from critics and fans of musicals, to tell the truth, the film had one of the worst debuts of the last year and was even considered a complete failure in its world box office, so it is not convenient to invest more time and budget on something that would not generate enough. The truth is that several Spielberg films have become franchises that, despite their popularity, never equal the original, such is the case of Jurassic Park – 93%, who himself has admitted that perhaps the only good delivery was the first, or Indiana Joneswhich has had a better run over the years.