Steven Spielberg, inspired by his wife

LOS ANGELES.- Steven Spielberg is the only one in film history to have been nominated for an Oscar for Best Director in six different decades. At today’s gala he has a double chance to win this time also with the second nomination, as a producer, in the category Best Film with Love Without Barriers.

The risk I took shows how much I love that original film production. I was scared, so it took me 15 years to decide to film it, because it’s something that always worried me. But the meaning began to make much more sense in our era, in New York, between the hate and love of war and peace, where the story of Love without barriers (West Side Story) appeared in the news again.

But it also shows the intact love that I always had, since I listened to the first album when I was ten years old and I didn’t stop until I learned all the songs by heart. It was always my favorite musical. But there is a whole new generation that may not have known him.”

And with that fear, he confesses that he needed constant encouragement from his wife Kate Capshaw.

When I started developing the idea, I abandoned it out of fear at least five times. I was terrified of the idea of ​​filming another version of Love Without Barriers. But I have to say that Kate, my wife, is the one who kept the fire burning, she is the one who kept insisting. ‘You shouldn’t be afraid today, you should go to work tomorrow.’ My wife told me that she had to film it, because it is something that I always sang at home, with my children. I have videos of my children acting in Love without barriers, when they were 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 years old. They filmed the videos themselves, ”she revealed.

Steven Spielberg received his first Oscar nomination for Close Encounters of the Third Kind. In the 1980s he was again nominated for Best Director for Raiders of the Lost Ark and ET the Extra Terrestrial. In 1994 he won his first Oscar for directing Schindler’s List. He ended that decade with a nomination in 1999 for Saving Private Ryan. In the new millennium, he was nominated again in 2006 for Munich and in 2007 for Letters from Iwo Jima. With Lincoln he was nominated again in 2013. And without taking into account the other seven nominations he received as a producer in the Best Picture category, now, with Love without barriers, Steven Spielberg enters the sixth decade of nominations for Best Director.

Exactly 60 years have passed since the original version was released. And what Tony Kushner did was such a cool thing that he basically turned it into a street musical, with all the theatrical factors possible.

It’s a musical, but with the realism of each character, the relationships and the themes that divide the Sharks from the Jets, with such a contemporary theme. And it is something that was created by four gay Jewish geniuses like Jerome Robbins, the music by Leonard Bernstein, the lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the text by Arthur Laurents, who understood the feeling of immigrants who are not usually accepted for who they are, like them ”.

Love Without Barriers began as a Broadway musical in 1957. In the cinema in 1961 it won no fewer than ten of eleven Oscar nominations (including Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Supporting Actors for Rita Moreno and George Chakiris). ).

I sought to pay homage to the original version, without it being the same, with a modern touch. The scenery reflects the personalities of the characters, even in the cracks in the walls. Those little details are what come to life.”

The new version is now headed by Ariana DeBose.

Ever since I saw her at rehearsals, I couldn’t take my eyes off her. Having the music in the background and seeing what she was doing surprised me. I even forgot that I had met her in Hamilton, what she could do on the Broadway stage. Having her in the film was a great success, ”she concluded.

