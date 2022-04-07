Steven Spielberg Comes under Fire After Praising Netflix for Casting ‘Unknown’ Actors for ‘Squid Game’

Steven Spielberg was criticized for claiming that the hit series Squid Game Netflix is ​​proof that TV shows can be successful despite casting “unknown actors.”

The 2021 South Korean dystopian series, which is about a group of people who are invited to participate in a mysterious contest to win a huge fortune, was one of the biggest hits of the TV giant. streaming last year.

At a PGA Awards panel on March 19, Spielberg praised the show and congratulated Netflix for taking a chance on a series without “known stars,” he reported. dead line.

“A long time ago, it was the national stars that attracted the public to the movies,” the director of West Side Story. “Today it’s interesting, unknown people can star in entire miniseries, they can be in movies.”

“Squid Game comes along and completely changes the math for all of us,” he added, then pointed to Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Thanks, Ted.”

On social media, fans of Squid Game they criticized Spielberg for his comments, noting that the show in fact stars several veteran Korean actors.

Among them are Lee Jung-jae, one of South Korea’s biggest stars, and O Yeong-su, who began his acting career in 1967.

“Hahaha, they’re just some of the most famous actors in Korea,” said one fan, in response to Spielberg’s comments.

“Another day another American thinking the world revolves around them,” tweeted another.

“‘Unknown’. Bad choice of words,” one person wrote. “I understand that Spielberg may have had a point with having a more ‘well-known’ actor (to many Western audience members) as the anchor in a new play, but this is an example of when people need to express themselves clearly and without offending others. others”.

“Unknown????? Western exceptionalism rots everyone’s brains lol,” joked another.

West Side Story Spielberg has seven nominations at this year’s Oscars. You can find out more about the 2022 Oscars here.