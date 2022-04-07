Step aside Angelina Jolie! LATINA actress becomes the highest paid in the world; How much does she earn?

Angelina Jolie She has stood out for her long career in the acting world and for being considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

For years, She was considered the highest paid actress in the world. with an inordinate amount of $35 million until 2020, but a Latin star has taken his place.

Getty Images

Is about Sofia Vergara, the Colombian recognized for her role as Gloria in the comedy series “modern-family“, which made his career take off to unimaginable levels.

Although the Fox series has recently come to an end, the actress participated as a jury in the talent contest “America’s Got Talent” beside Heidi klum.

just with “ModernFamily“, the Colombian won 500 thousand dollars per episode and we must take into account that the series had a total of 11 seasons with more than 20 episodes each.

Getty Images

While on the reality show, Sofia won “at least 10 million dollars per season,” according to the magazine Forbesthat without counting the publicity for said program.

With these successful projects and a series of films, he led Sofía Vergara to become the highest paid actress with 43 million of dollars in 2020, leaving behind not only Jolie, but also Gal Gadot.

Getty Images

It must be taken into account that during that year, Hollywood productions faced the loss of earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us remember that at the beginning of the pandemic, many movie theaters around the world were closed as part of the care against the virus.

Among the top of the highest paid actresses, in addition to those already mentioned are Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Ellen Pompeo, Elisabeth Moss, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, among others.

