Spin-off of Mad Max will start shooting in June, with Anya Taylor-Joy as ‘Furiosa’

More good news floods this year, film productions are with everything after the most turbulent episodes of the Covid-19 pandemic have passed.

Some filming has already finished, such as The Killer, the David Fincher film, but others are going to start shooting, such as the spin-off of “Mad Max: Fury Road”, which according to specialized film media, will begin filming in June in Australia and will last two months in production.

This new installment of Mad Max will star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke. In the case of Anya, the actress will play “Furiosa”, who was previously played by Charlize Theron.

The spin-off will be called “Mad Max: The Wasteland”, and will be directed by George Miller, and is expected to be released in 2023.

According to Wikipedia, a movie based on the character of “Furiosa” will be released in 2024.

How many Mad Max movies are there?

The Mad Max saga began in 1979 with “The Road Warrior,” starring Mel Gibson, Hugh Keays-Byrne, and Joanne Samuel.

In 1981 came Mad Max 2 with Mel Gibson, Emil Minty and Bruce Spence; and in 1985 Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome was released, and Tina Turner was added to it.

The last one was released in 2015, starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult.