Sonic will live more adventures in Minecraft with the new free update of his DLC

The 30th anniversary of Sonic that took place last year left us with great announcements, among them a Minecraft paid DLC dedicated entirely to SEGA’s blue hedgehog, including well-known areas such as Green Hills or Chemical Plant and also numerous characters and mechanics based on the saga, among them collecting rings.

To make it even more special, Mojang has announced a free update that will allow you to explore a new area based on the Labyrinth Zone, another of the best-known levels of the mythical Sonic from 1991. This will allow players to enter these ruins to face new challenges and in which they will be able to run into countless Easter eggs to to find out.

In this level you will have to face a new mission, dodge obstacles, dodge traps and much more until you get the Master Emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. As if that were not enough, the 24 skins of the franchise that are already available have been joined by another five new ones, although it has not been revealed which ones they will be so as not to spoil the surprise.

On the other hand, on the occasion of the recent premiere of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, which you can already see in all cinemas, you can get a knuckles t-shirt to select in the character editor, but it will only be available for a limited time, so you better get your hands on it sooner rather than later.