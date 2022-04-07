Sofía Vergara shows a photo of her participation in the Griselda Blanco series – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Directed by Andrés Baiz, a series is made with the story of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker murdered in Medellín and whose story has been told in books and other audiovisual productions.

Sofia Vergara is the protagonist of this Netlix series, in which the reggaeton singer Karol G also performswho plays Carla and who works with Blanco, Diego Trujillo and Christian Tappan.

In addition, the production has talents such as Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Dávila, Alberto Ammann, Julieth Restrepo, Juliana Aidén Martínez, Gabriel Sloyer and José Zúñiga.The series has six chapters of 50 minutes each, but its release date on the platform has not yet been announced.

On her Instagram account, the Barranquillera published some photos of the cast, with phrases like “Last night celebrating this ‘cast’ that I love.” It should be remembered that in order to personify the drug trafficker, the Colombian actress had to change her appearance.

Griselda Blanco was known as ‘the Black Widow’, ‘the Godmother of cocaine’ and ‘the Queen of drug trafficking’. She was part of the Medellin cartel, she was close to Pablo Escobar and his journey through drug trafficking is full of lurid stories to ratify his power.

On September 3, 2012, he died after an attack on which he was a victim in Medellín, at the Cardiso butcher shop. She was 69 years old and had spent two decades imprisoned in the United States.

Other actors in the production also shared more images of their meetings, such as Christian Tappan and Alberto Guerra.

