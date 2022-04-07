Sofía Vergara hits with a tight sequined dress at 49

The actress Sofia Vergara dazzled in his account Instagram showing off the spectacular sequin dress that he used for one of the editions of the program America’s Got Talent.

The Colombian star swept her way up a selfie dressed in a iridescent orange fitted dress and wide neckline. She showed off the small waist and shapely figure that she possesses to the 49 years old.

She showed off her beauty with impeccable makeup consisting of base contouringbronze blush, brown lipstick and brown shadows deepened with the technique of smokey eyes. She gave her look an extra touch with eyeliner and wide black lashes.

To increase the glamor she wore jewelry: a gold bracelet with long earrings and a matching ring. He added almost half a million reactions among his followers.

Vergara also did not miss the opportunity to wear a alex perry pink set that highlighted her silhouette and gave her about 310 thousand reactions.

The Colombian finished 2020 as the highest paid actress with earnings of $43 million, according to the magazine Forbes.

Its success was due to the end of the last season of the series modern-family. She currently works as a judge on the show America’s Got Talent. She also has an empire around her image, with lines of furniture, clothing and even coffee makers.

She is an ambassador for the luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana. She dazzled while modeling the summer collection on Instagram.

But not everything is hunky-dory, in September his house was attacked by an intruder. Police were called to the scene and the man was arrested and charged with trespassing.

In early July, the star had to deal with acts of vandalism. He found an area of ​​his house, which had just been renovated, blighted by paint.

A man admitted to using orange paint to write and etch his social media on the walls, as well as messages for the star, whom he called “his mother” and wanted to get in touch with her through Instagram. It caused $100,000 in damage.

Look at the sofia vergara photos in the upper gallery.