So is! Rihanna would travel with A$AP Rocky for Lollapalooza 2022

The Barbadian singer, Rihanna could travel to Chile and Brazil to accompany her boyfriend and future father of her son, A$AP Rocky, on one of the dates of the Lollapalooza 2022 festival.

According to Rolling Stone Brazil magazine, the rapper made some statements about his visit to South America, so it is speculated that he will not go alone but hand in hand with his beloved Rihanna.

Likewise, the newspaper Papelpop stated that for his stay in Brazil, A$AP requested that a neonatal team be present at the event in case his wife went into labor, since she is in the third trimester of pregnancy.

The topic went viral on Twitter and fans in Chile began to make noise so that the singer also accompanied her husband in his presentation in this country:

“In the end it seems that Rihanna is going to accompany him to asap rocky only to the lolla of Chile and Brazil”, “The midwives running to the lolla to attend Rihanna’s delivery”, “how is it that Rihanna can come to Chile and can have your bus here?

Prayer chain for Rihanna’s wawa to be born in Chile and give her a trousseau. 🕯 — 🌳😷🍕😷🌳 (@rupelupe) March 17, 2022

Not only the comments were enough, minutes later memes began to emerge in reference to the birth of his son in one of these two countries.

I remembered when Rihanna announced her pregnancy and they made a bunch of memes in hospitals in Chile AND NOW THE WEÁ IS MORE REAL THAN EVER AJSKSKSKDKDY WAVE WE WILL SEE RIRI LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/8azPmOxHhQ — P. (Taylor’s Version)🧣🧣 (@robbbb_otico) March 17, 2022

Rihanna arriving in Chile… Those of the PDI: Hey, did you show me your passport? Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/376paeTaed — Just MISH (@Gnoiser3) March 17, 2022

rihanna’s daughter after being born in Chile when A$ap rocky came to lolla in 2022 pic.twitter.com/VO7KAm7Ymz — glitterceleste (@brilloceleste1) March 17, 2022

