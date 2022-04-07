‘Sleek hair’: This is the hairstyle you should try at 30 to look like Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has surprised us with amazing looks that make her look spectacular, however, one of her hairstyles red carpet favorites is the ‘sleek hair‘, a very Elegant which is perfect for rejuvenating the face and softening the features.

So if you want to look like Selena Gomezyou should definitely try this hairstyle that stands out for being a classic, but that will be a trend in 2022.

What is the ‘sleek hair’ hairstyle?

The hairstyle’sleek‘ distinguished by being a elegant updo in which the hair is completely neatsince waxes or fixatives are generally used to avoid any ‘baby hair‘ that can stand out. Also, the ‘sleek hair’ It is usually worn with a partition of the hair just in the middle, since the famous line in the middle It is one of the trends that we will see this year.

Photo: Instagram @selenagomez

How to do Selena Gomez’s hairstyle?

To make the hairstyle ‘sleek hair‘ in the style of Selena Gomez first you will have to apply a serum or styling cream on damp hair in order to maintain hydration and make your hair look shiny even if it is tied up.

Later, part your hair down the middle and make a low ponytail; straighten your hair with a natural bristle brushbecause the density of this type of brushes will make any ‘baby hair‘ runs away. Finally, apply some wax or setting spray so that everything stays in its place.

The ‘sleek hair’ is Selena Gomez’s favorite hairstyle. Photo: Instagram @selenagomez

As you will see, this hairstyle It is extremely simple and without a doubt you will look as spectacular as Selena Gomez or other celebrities who have used it like Dua Lipa or Jennifer Lopez.