SKIMS: They accuse Kim Kardashian’s company of doing a “horrendous” photoshop to Tyra Banks in a new campaign

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company SKIMS is facing criticism over claims it Photoshopped supermodel Tyra Banks too much in its new campaign.

For its most recent campaign, the shapewear line featured four of the best-known models in the fashion industry, including Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

“By wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn’t get more iconic than this,” the company wrote on Instagram, announcing the joint campaign.

According to the SKIMS website, the collection consists of “world’s best sellers.”

Along with supermodels, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians joined and posed for some photos. “Okay, I wasn’t supposed to be on this campaign. @SKIMSbut I did it because it was too iconic,” Kardashian wrote. On twitter.

However, after the star ofreality shows After he shared several shots from the photo shoot on social media, fans began accusing his company of editing Banks’ body too much.

“These photos are stunning but Tyra looked so naturally beautiful and this edit is so weird and unnecessary.” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tyra appears to be the victim of extreme photoshop in this photo. Where did her body go? someone else wrote in response to an image where Banks is on his hands and knees with his torso hidden as he poses alongside the other models.

On the Problematic Fame Instagram account, which frequently posts about Hollywood beauty standards, SKIMS was also accused of Photoshopping, as well as failing to represent “body positivity and inclusion.”

(@problematicfame / Instagram)

“Dismayed to see the amount of photoshop that was done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign,” the account wrote on its Instagram in a now-expired story, along with a video of Banks taken at the photo session and the final campaign photo.

“For a brand that prides itself on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low,” the caption continued. “In what world does the editing of Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim’s support any kind of ‘body postive’ and inclusivity? Tyra’s body is perfect, this photoshop is horrendous and totally unnecessary, disappointing.”

In the following post, the account included a campaign photo of Kardashian and Banks posing side by side.

“Their bodies are not that identical in real life… This is crazy to me,” the caption reads.

(@problematicfame / Instagram)

Regardless of the criticism, Banks has been open about the new campaign and the supermodel revealed that she had a conversation with Kardashian about SKIMS before signing on.

“Kim reached out to me and we had a beautiful candid conversation about the campaign,” the creator commented. America’s Next Top Model in a recent interview with fashion. “I have respected your business savvy for quite some time; after that call, my respect grew to an even higher level. Kim gave me words of wisdom from her mother that echoed the sage advice my mother has shared with me over the years. I hadn’t modeled lingerie or underwear in a long time, but I said yes after talking to Kim and hearing her thoughtful, loving and instinctive words.”

Before modeling for Kardashian’s company, Banks stated that she liked the clothing line. “I’m a fan of anything that helps women feel fierce and fabulous,” she explained. “I have worn shapewear many times throughout my career, other times I have gone au naturel, but ultimately I think empowerment is in having the choice. I admire Kim for bringing fashion to shapewear and making it so sexy and tough.”

The Independent has contacted SKIMS for comment.