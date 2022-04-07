Seth Rollins believes WWE Raw should be two hours long

Monday Night Raw is WWE’s flagship weekly show. For a few years, the show consists of three hours on television, something that many experts have described as a bad idea. First, due to the quality of the product. Second, because the average number of viewers drops considerably. However, WWE achieved a much more lucrative agreement with the addition of the third hour.



seth rollins spoke about this matter in a recent interview for the Sports Illustrated podcast, where admitted that the ideal for a professional wrestling program on television is two hours.

“I think a three-hour show is obnoxiously long,” Rollins commented. “Everything drags on, you know, and you have to fill three hours of television. So I think two hours is a nice number for a pro wrestling show and I think it’s easier to make it all mean a little bit more. On SmackDown, when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestled on TV and that was fine.”

Rollins also admits that there is one good thing about having three hours on television: The greatest screen exposure for talent.

“You look at Roman, he hardly ever wrestles on TV, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches on pay-per-views they feel like great deals. On RAW I’ve wrestled like 26 five-star matches on the last two months. It’s crazy how many fights I have to do and I would like to avoid them, But that’s what there is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you get an extra hour, but I think three hours is a lot to ask of a viewer each week,” Rollins said.

