Selena Gomez walked away from social networks and changed her life

Selena Gomez, the actress, singer and former Disney girl, surprised the world by assuring that she has spent more than four years away from the Internet. The 29-year-old businesswoman confessed that this decision has completely changed her life.

Despite being the person with the most followers on Instagram in 2016, Selena Gomez preferred to stay away from social networks for the benefit of her mental health. “If I have to be known for something, I hope it is simply for the way I care about people.”

“NOW I AM HAPPIER”

In an intimate interview with “Good Morning America,” Gomez openly talked about the personal improvement she’s felt since she’s not actively using the platforms. “My life completely changed. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people”.

The one who at one time was nicknamed “queen of Instagram”, assured that she understands the capacity and power of the Internet, in addition to recognizing the benefits it brings, but that for her “the news that is really important I get through people of my life”.

.@Selena Gomez sat down with @JujuChangABC to talk about her mental health journey and her hope to make others feel less alone. https://t.co/3EtZph9jgu pic.twitter.com/2pWIXynezo — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 5, 2022

THE COST OF FAME

However, Selena clarified that getting to this point was not easy, who in addition to suffering from lupus, suffers from bipolar disorder. “I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps to get out of it…because it’s just not normal,” reports Tiempox.

SO HOW DO YOU POST TO YOUR ACCOUNTS?

The fans and followers of Selena Gomez did not take long to realize that the 29-year-old still has active accounts on the main social networks.

In the same interview, the interpreter of “Lose You to Love Me” explained that the content is mostly created by her, especially those of her TikTok account, but normally it is someone else who is responsible for uploading them.