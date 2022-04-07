Selena Gomez has disconnected from the internet, if only we all had that privilege

ads

Could you live without using the Internet for four and a half years? That’s exactly what singer and actress Selena Gomez has done in an attempt to improve her mental health, and she told him Good morning america that unplugging had completely changed her life.

While she helps her team produce promotional images and videos that are regularly shared on Twitter, Instagram and other social media, the 29-year-old isn’t the one actually uploading the content to her millions of followers. “I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect more with people,” she said. “It makes me feel normal.”

Ms. Gomez has spoken at length about the relationship between her social media use and her mental well-being, recalling feeling like “an addict” when she became Instagram’s most followed user in 2016. “At one point, Instagram became in my whole world, and it was really dangerous,” she said. Fashion magazine in January. “Taking a break from social media was the best decision I’ve ever made for my mental health… The unnecessary hate and comparisons disappeared once I hung up my phone.”

So should we ordinary people follow in the footsteps of Ms. Gomez and stay away from the Internet? Getting rid of social media is one thing and I’m sure we can all agree that creating and following a more balanced and considered approach to accessing apps and platforms is not a bad thing.

However, ditching the web in general is a much more nuanced and complicated prospect. The increasing digitization of our society means that everything from paying a gas bill and taxing your car to plotting a route to a friend’s house and even making a phone call is at the mercy of your internet connection. Active exclusion from Internet use becomes a matter of privilege.

Ms. Gomez’s billionaire status has allowed her to take the “social” out of social media, handing over her account passwords so she can continue to cash in on her colossal fame while keeping trolls at bay. The fact that she remains the second most followed woman on Instagram (behind cosmetics billionaire Kylie Jenner) suggests that it’s entirely possible to maintain a major web profile to promote various projects, through a dedicated team, without being exposed to cruel comments, hate mail and threats of rape or death. While other celebrities Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, and Kate Winslet, among others, choose not to use social media altogether, Ms. Gomez has created a kind of halfway house that caters to her health and financial needs, but relies on others. to function properly.

Needless to say, this is fundamentally different than how the rest of us, without beauty deals and movies to advertise, use Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, but even the concept of digital detox requires having a device and connectivity to choose to unplug. from.

The UK’s digital divide has worsened over the past two years of Covid restrictions, with poorer families far less likely to have working broadband connections in their homes. According to a recent report by Ofcom, around 1.1 million households, equivalent to five percent of the population, have difficulty paying for broadband. Meanwhile, plans by telecoms giants to move all 29 million UK households to a new digital phone system that works over the Internet have been marred by stories of retirees being left without phone lines. Digital exclusion is a huge threat to greater social equality in the UK, so seeing companies like Facebook champion the metaverse as the next great frontier when schoolchildren struggle to complete their homework is particularly gratifying.

Consequently, it’s worth bearing in mind that while removing all social accounts will no doubt make some, including Ms. Gomez, feel infinitely better when it comes to prioritizing their mental health and well-being, many others People benefit from the strong sense of community that sharing and entertainment generates. platforms (or wider access to the Internet in general) can generate simultaneously.

Internet access will continue to grow in importance as we move towards web 3.0, and more resources and initiatives are needed to help people in the UK who feel unprepared and to connect families without the connectivity they desperately need. to learn, work and live. It is crucial that people who feel that social media is having a detrimental effect on their mental health are able to unplug, and that those living in digital exclusion are able to plug in first.

Rhiannon Williams is a technology journalist.

