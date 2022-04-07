Sandra Bullock confesses which film she regrets having made

Not even the big names in Hollywood are spared from remorse. Sandra Bullock, with the legion of fans of hers that she has cultivated for thirty years, is one of the most beloved artists on the big screen and, even so, the title of a production that she is regret.

The 57-year-old interpreter has among her repertoire a film with which she did not feel good, because the plot and the character were not in line with her expectations, as was recently learned.

“I have a (movie) that no one got close to and I’m still embarrassed that I was there. Is named Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. It was a slow ship, ”she assured in a chat with the entertainment portal toofab.

Sandra Bullock has had an outstanding career in Hollywood, with constant box office successes and accolades, including an Oscar. However, ‘Speed ​​2’ is not among the best memories of her. (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By “slow ship” Bullock meant that the film was very boring. Said 1997 film was the sequel to the successful Speed (1994), a film starring Keanu Reeves and a then little-known Sandra. For the second part, the director cast Bullock in her role as Annie Porter as the main star, while Reeves chose not to participate in the sequel.

speed 2, who arrived in Latin America with the title top speed 2, follows the journey and adventures of Annie Porter and her boyfriend Alex Sahw (Jason Patrick), who try to prevent a hijacked ship from crashing into an oil tanker.

“That’s a movie I wish I hadn’t made and the fans didn’t see it that I know of. Except you,” he told the journalist interviewing her.

He was absolutely right. As reviewed by the media Variety, the action film failed at the box office because it only managed to raise $164 million, an amount that barely covered the $160 million that was invested in making it. Did not meet audience goals.

In fact, Reeves revealed some time ago that he decided to reject Speed ​​2 because he didn’t like the script.

“I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but a transatlantic ship? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had a feeling that the film was not the right thing, ”he commented on the program. The Graham Norton Show.

Like little, Speed ​​2 not only was it a disaster at the box office, but it was awarded the Razzie, awards opposed to the Oscars, for the worst sequel or second part. Despite this, Sandra Bullock remains current in the industry. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best actress for the film The Blindside (2010).