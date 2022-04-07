Sam Raimi, director of Doctor Strange 2, admits that he has seen almost nothing of the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, will hit theaters on May 5 and fans are excited. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, an outstanding filmmaker within the superhero genre, recognized worldwide for his directing work on the successful Spider-Man trilogy. 89%, starring Tobey Maguire. Many hope that the plot in Multiverse of Madness develops satisfactorily under the command of Raimialthough the same director recently confessed that he is not very familiar with the MCU feature films.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is vast, with 27 movies listed so far, all of them interconnected, including series released on Disney+ that are also canon. sam raimi joined to work on Doc Strange 2 as a veteran of comic book movies. However, he admitted to fandango (via H H) who has only seen a handful of Marvel Studios movies:

Well, since you have to give a short story, I’m going to give an answer in two parts. I had seen Iron Man, the first Avengers, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange, and little clips from the other movies. They have made 28 movies. I’ve only really seen four or five, so I’ll say I’m not that familiar. That’s the first part. By the way, I loved what I saw, but I wasn’t familiar with it. But the second part is that I was a huge fan of Marvel comics from the ’70s and ’80s and into the ’90s. So, I was very familiar with the characters, their stories, and their interactions. That’s what the Marvel movies are based on. So that’s my answer.

We leave you the synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next:

The MCU opens the doors to the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. He journeys into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Doc Strange 2 is directed by Raimi from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the lead, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. The film will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, WandaVision – 95%, Loki- 96% and of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%.

In addition to its intriguing synopsis, many fans are dying of curiosity to know which characters will appear during the film. According to various sources, the film will have many surprising cameos, which will undoubtedly leave the audience stunned. The list of possible appearances includes Captain Carter, Captain Marvel/Monica Rambeau, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Iron Man (Tom Cruise), Loki/Sylvie, Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Ultron and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). It was recently announced that this title will last on screen for 2 hours and 6 minutes, and a large part of the audience considers that this is not enough time to develop the story satisfactorily.

