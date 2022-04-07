Sally Field once revealed that Julia Roberts was bullied to tears by her ‘Steel Magnolias’ director

Actress Julia Roberts is known for her many iconic roles and her contributions to the film industry. But even the Beautiful woman actor had to start somewhere. Before winning an Oscar, one of Roberts’ first notable roles was in Steel magnolias. But her time on the film was less than enjoyable, as her co-star revealed that Roberts was bullied to tears.

Julia Roberts Wasn’t Originally Supposed To Be In ‘Steel Magnolias’

Julia Roberts | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

As some may know, steel magnolias was Herbert Ross’s wholesome 1989 film about friendship shared between women in a small southern town. Julia Roberts played Shelby Eatenton, who later experiences a health problem in the film. The film is known for giving Julia Roberts one of her biggest roles, which would later propel her to stardom.

But Roberts wasn’t initially supposed to be in the film. Meg Ryan was once slated to play Roberts’ character, but later dropped out for filming. when harry met sally The movie studio tried to find another actor to play the role from there, and Roberts impressed higher-ups with his performance. His magnolias Co-star Sally Field recalled what it was like to watch Roberts rehearse.

“Something about her makes you care about her, watch her,” he told the LA Times. “And it went way beyond her looks. The role did not require great beauty. . . which was fortunate because no one, including Julia, agreed with me that she was one. She grew up as some kind of ugly duckling, not as a Beautiful womanand the impression we form of ourselves in early adolescence always remains.”

Julia Roberts Was Bullied To Tears By ‘Steel Magnolias’ Director Herbert Ross

Roberts’ magnolias co-stars Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine shared that Ross gave everyone on set a hard time. The two discussed their experiences while attending Target Presents AFI Night at the Movies.

“Herb Ross was basically a choreographer,” MacLaine said according to US Weekly. “That means that he can sometimes be very severe and sometimes very harsh. My deepest memories of the movie were how we came together after he told one or all of us that we couldn’t act.”

Field corroborated Maclaine’s claims, stating that Ross picked on one of them “severely”.

“He went after Julia with a vengeance,” Field recalled. “This was pretty much his first big movie.”

MacLaine would recall how Roberts “would come to my house every night and say, ‘I think I’m terrible. What am I doing?’ He really he was crying.”

Fortunately for Roberts, the more experienced actors on the set often defended her.

“Our most vivid memory was how difficult it was to work with our director. We hated him and we would go after him,” Field said. “The strongest of the group who were older and had been there the longest would go after him. That meant Shirley and Dolly [Parton].”

How being isolated helped bring the cast of ‘Steel Magnolias’ together

steel magnolias It was a movie full of star power. In addition to actors like Field, Roberts, and MacLaine, it also featured notable celebrities like Dolly Parton and Daryl Hannah. Some felt that it could have been easy for competition to arise in such a talented group of artists. But according to steel magnolias screenwriter Robert Harling, was anything but harmony between the castmates. He attributed his bond to how isolated they all were.

“Being in isolation helped bring everyone closer together,” Harling told The Morning Call. “I’m sure if we had been filming in Los Angeles, some people would have spent their free time at home. Others would have gone to Spago’s or wherever. But at Natchitoches, everyone knew what everyone else was doing. Olympia would call and say ‘Come on, I’ve got some pumpkin soup left over.’ OR [co-star] Tom Skerritt would whip up some hot fudge sauce. Or we’d hang out on Shirley’s porch, which overlooked a lake. We always had fun together.”

