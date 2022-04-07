The United States formally declares that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine. What China really means when it talks about NATO’s eastward expansion. The qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar enter a decisive phase. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1

Russia’s war in Ukraine is one month old

It seemed impossible that a full-scale war would break out again in Europe, and that Russia would once again be at the center. But it happened. This Thursday marks exactly one month since the first Russian tanks crossed the border into Ukraine.. Now, with the Russian advance slowing and talks moving forward, the world is wondering if peace may be on the horizon or if war has, in fact, just begun. This is what you need to know.

two

What China Really Means When It Talks About NATO’s Eastward Expansion

When Russia’s military launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine last month, China appeared to side with Moscow, accusing the United States and its NATO allies of provoking the conflict by allowing its security bloc to expand into the East. Now, as China faces pressure from the West to condemn the Russian invasion, similar rhetoric is mounting about America’s footprint in Asia. Analysis of Simone McCarthy.

Biden says there will be implications if China provides support to Russia 5:13

3

A mother, a fiancee and a friend: Families mourn the victims of the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed

One passenger on the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday was a mother traveling to visit her daughter, whom she had not seen for several years. Another was a woman who was going to reunite with her fiancé after spending months apart. While awaiting her arrival, those loved ones were faced with horror after flight 5735 from China Eastern Airlines, en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, will crash in the densely forested mountains of southern China.

They find a black box from the crashed plane in China 0:49

4

Moderna says its covid-19 vaccine works just as well in children as it does in adults

The company said that two 25 microgram doses of its vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old provided a similar immune response to two 100 microgram doses for adults 18 to 25 years old. This indicates that the benefit of the vaccine in young adults is also reflected in young children. Based on the data, the company said that will ask the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize the use of the vaccine in this younger age group in the coming weeks.

Moderna’s vaccine booster would be effective against omicron 0:34

5

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies

Madeleine Albright, America’s first secretary of state, has died at the age of 84. Albright was a central figure in the administration of President Bill Clinton., serving first as the United States ambassador to the United Nations before becoming the country’s top diplomat in her second term. She championed the expansion of NATO, pushed for the alliance to intervene in the Balkans to stop genocide and ethnic cleansing, sought to reduce the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and defended human rights and democracy around the world.

Learn about the legacy of Madeleine Albright 1:15

at coffee time

The human body is often seen through the male lens. Thirty photographers present a different vision

Many of the most iconic images of the body have been taken by men: think of Edward Weston’s soft black-and-white photography of his muse, or Mario Sorrenti’s erotic ad campaign with Kate Moss for Calvin Klein. But a new exhibition at Fotografiska New York features 30 contemporary female artists offering new perspectives on the nude form as a symbol of beauty, self-expression, identity, eroticism or politics.

A payment receipt for an “invisible” work of art could fetch $500,000 at auction

In 1958, artist Yves Klein opened a famous exhibition called “The Void,” in which he placed a large cabinet in an otherwise empty room. Thousands of visitors, who paid for his admission, showed up at a Paris gallery to take a look at nothing at all. Following the success of the show, the French artist took the idea one step further.

Immersive artwork like NFT up for auction 0:50

Sebastián Yatra recruits John Legend for a bilingual version of his hit “Tacones Rojos”

This is perhaps the version of Sebastián Yatra’s “Tacones Rojos” that we didn’t know we needed. The Colombian singer-songwriter released this Wednesday the bilingual version of his hit in which he also shares microphones with prominent American singer-songwriter John Legend. meet her.

Everything you need to know about the date of the qualifiers

The Conmebol teams play, between this Thursday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 29, the last two days of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. And there is still much to be defined. Concacaf also enters the final stretch facing Qatar. Here, the details of dates, games and positions in the competitions of South America and North AmericaCentral America and the Caribbean.

Conmebol injects more prizes for its tournaments 1:18

Dug, “the world’s largest potato”, is not really a potato

When New Zealand couple Colin and Donna Craig-Brown discovered this gigantic tuber in their garden in August 2021, they knew they had something special on their hands. They decided to submit Dug to Guinness World Records, and seven months and a DNA test later, got some sad news.

The number of the day

58%

A majority of Americans support confirming Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, with 58% saying the Senate should vote for her historic appointment to the nation’s highest court, According to a recent Gallup poll.

Biden chooses Ketanji Brown Jackson for the US Supreme Court. 6:36

quote of the day

“Today I can announce that, based on information currently available, the United States Government assesses that members of the Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.”

The United States Government formally declared that members of the Russian Armed Forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US says Russian Army committed war crimes in Ukraine 2:18

The pick of the day

17 tips to make your economy seat on the plane more comfortable



And to finish

Anne Hathaway Beats Kelly Clarkson… With Her Own Song

During a segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Anne Hathaway and Clarkson competed to guess and sing the correct song after hearing a few seconds of the music. And the actress prevailed with “Since U Been Gone”, by Clarkson herself, who fell to her knees in shame.