Russell Crowe makes his MCU debut with Thor Love and Thunder: How does his character Zeus Panhellenios fit into Chris Hemsworth’s movie?

New Zealand-Australian actor Russel Crowe Confirmed to Star in the Next Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Thor: love and thunder. This will be the actor’s first MCU project. He was previously part of the DC Extended Universe with Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel, in which he plays the role of Jor-El, the biological father of Kal-El or Superman (henry cavill).

Crowe, who celebrates his birthday today, is an Academy Award-winning actor, who received the trophy for his portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius in Ridley Scott’s epic historical film The Gladiator.

In Love and Thunder, which is the fourth film in the franchise, Crowe’s role was probably supposed to be secret. But he went on to spill the beans that he is none other than Zeus in the Taika Waititi movie, Marvel’s version of the god of sky and thunder and the top deity of the Greek pantheon. He was also the ruler of Mount Olympus, the abode of the gods or Olympians, who were successors to the first Titans.

Who is Zeus in the Marvel Universe?

Zeus in Marvel Comics.

Zeus in Greek mythology and Marvel Comics are slightly different, even if their backstories are nearly identical with a few minor changes. To the ancient Greeks, Zeus, as mentioned above, was the supreme god and ruler of Olympus, similar to Thor in Norse mythology and Indra in Hinduism with his thunder powers. In Marvel Comics, he is a powerful humanoid named Zeus Panhellenios, who inhabits and rules over the pocket dimension of Olympus.

He and other inhabitants of the Olympics were worshiped by the ancient Greeks and Romans as gods, similar to how the ancient Norsemen worshiped Norse deities. The story of Zeus Panhellenios reflects the Zeus of the Greek myths. He was the eldest son of the younger Titan, Kronos, who had overthrown his father Uranus (the sky god).

Ouranos prophesied that Chronos would meet a similar fate. To escape that fate, Kronos imprisoned his children in Tartarus, the underworld (in the myths, he ate his children) and the youngest was snatched from his grasp. Growing up to become Zeus, he freed his brothers and defeated his father, imprisoning him in Tartarus for eternity.

After the arrival of Christianity and its rule over the Western world, Zeus and other Olympians retreated to their pocket dimension, severing ties with humans.

Zeus and the Olympians almost collided with Odin and the Asgardians

Once, in Marvel Comics, the Olympian and Norse (or Asgardian) gods almost came to blows when Zeus favored his Hercules and his band of Greek warriors went to fight the Norsemen under Thor’s protection. This led to war, but intervention and a private meeting between Zeus and Odin ended hostilities and instead led to an alliance.

How does Zeus come into play in Love and Thunder?

Gorr the God Butcher, the character that Christian Bale plays in Love and Thunder.

We don’t know for sure, but it must have something to do with Christian Bale’s main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, who has reason to hate gods of all shapes and sizes. Born on an unnamed planet, Gorr was a man who was nurtured by a deep belief in the gods. His parents died in infancy. He married and had children, but most of them starved to death. His pregnant wife also died due to an earthquake.

He began to believe that there were no gods as not a single deity had answered his prayers. But then he became aware of them and became the quest for him to get rid of all the gods in the universe. Perhaps Zeus and Thor will team up to defeat Gorr.

Meanwhile, Love and Thunder brings back Chris Hemsoworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the latter of whom will also wield Mjolnir and take on the mantle of Thor. Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, who now leads the Asgardians. Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum are also returning after their appearance in Thor Ragnarok. Guardians of the Galaxy cast members Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan will also reprise their MCU characters. Jeff Goldblum is also likely to return as Grandmaster for Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8.