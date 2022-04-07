Rosario Raro returns to Canfranc with a pacifist and committed novel | Culture and entertainment | Valencian Community Edition

The writer from Castellón Rosario Raro returns to the Huesca town of Canfranc seven years later with a new novel that seeks to evade the reader, but also to denounce the barbarism that wars represent and to make known historical events that have been hidden.

In an interview with the EFE Agency on the occasion of the publication of “El cielo sobre Canfranc” (Planeta), Raro admits that the release of this new book on the market gives him “a lot of vertigo”, after the success of “Back to Canfranc “, published in 2015, which has fifteen editions and from which a literary route has been created.

He warns that it is not a second part of that work, although it is set in the same place and the same time -the final years of the Second World War-, and its protagonist is one of the secondary characters of “Back to Canfranc”, Valentina Baguena.

LOVE IN TIMES OF WAR

On April 24, 1944, Valentina, a Spanish teacher collaborating with the Resistance against the Nazi occupation forces in France, will discover that the war completely changes the way of living, thinking and, above all, loving when she meets the paratrooper German Franz Geist.

This is the trigger for “El cielo sobre Canfranc”, “a hymn to the need for pacifism” and a denunciation of a humanity that has come a long way in some areas but has not yet “fully reached a state of civilization” and it continues “even in barbarism”, as evidenced by the fact that there are still wars.

Behind this complex love story between two people from opposite sides, various issues of social denunciation also surface -“Raro’s house brand”, according to the author herself- related to corruption or pederasty, as well as other forgotten stories.

RESCUE THE FORGOTTEN

One of them is precisely the fire that on April 24, 1944 destroyed most of the 130 houses that made up Canfranc, and that led to one of the biggest scams in the history of Spain, silenced by those who plotted it.

And it is that, as explained in the annexes of the book Raro (Segorbe, Castellón, 1971), the town was never rebuilt, which shows that the money that was destined to compensate those affected by the tragedy never reached its recipients.

He assures that he is “interested in rescuing those facts”, since he considers it a “scandal” that there are people who benefited from a tragedy as serious as the one that happened in Canfranc and that they “got away scot-free” and that, in addition, these facts have been hidden “for nearly eight decades.”

“That has to make us reflect on the extent to which these behaviors occur”, highlighted Rosario Raro, who bases her novels on real events that she is told or discovers to make them known, and also because that “facilitates the creative process” .

PROVIDE AN OASIS FOR THE READER

“El cielo sobe Canfranc” was written during the 2020 confinement and confirmed the author’s idea that literature was “a lifeline” for her. In those moments she thought about where she would like to be if she could choose and her answer was always: “In the Pyrenees, in Canfrac”.

Her objective is to provide the reader with “a moment of escape” or “an oasis”, but also to tell her about events that she does not know and that she rescues “from the sea of ​​time” after a documentation process -almost “detective” in this case-, but “without making value judgments”.

“I write from something that they tell me, from a piece of news that I find,” she explains, and clarifies that in the author’s notes she always puts what is fiction and what corresponds to reality because she does not want the reader to be confused and take for granted. truth facts that are not.

THE CASABLANCA OF THE PYRENEES

Turned into an expert in the history of Canfranc, Rosario Raro defends what this place in the Aragonese Pyrenees meant, through which thousands of Jews, and also some of the great European intellectuals and artists, were able to escape Nazi persecution “thanks to people who gave their lives for people they didn’t know at all”.

“It was the Casablanca of the Pyrenees”, highlights Raro, who points out that what happened in Canfranc “can be compared to other rescue maneuvers for Jews during World War II”, such as those carried out from the Budapest embassy or the case by Oskar Schindler, made into a film by Steven Spielberg.

“They have always told us that the heroes have to be American or English because that is why they have such powerful audiovisual industries, but I want, above all, to value what was done from here,” he says.

Carla Alino