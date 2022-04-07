Roblox CEO Is Ready For A Massive $200 Million Payday

Just over a year after its successful IPO, Roblox Corp has announced that founder and CEO David Baszucki’s base salary will drop to $0, with the executive set to receive a “Long-Term Performance Award.” term” worth up to $233 million. Reuters reports.

The CEO’s total compensation for the prior year was just $6.8 million, making the $233 million compensation package a huge step forward. However, it’s not directly comparable to the new pay package designed to carry Baszucki through 2027, and it’s also directly tied to the company’s performance on the stock market.

“Mr. Baszucki was particularly receptive to receiving the Founder and CEO Long-Term Performance Award, as he believes he should be rewarded only for significant long-term outperformance,” a regulatory filing reads. announcing the new pay package for the CEO. The document also adds that Baszucki intends to “donate the net proceeds [of the award] for philanthropic purposes.

This method of compensating executives has been used by several large companies, including Tesla, but has been criticized for allowing payments worth billions to CEOs.

While Roblox has had a solid year, having passed a number of important milestones for its platform, as well as growing revenue, its stock price has recently taken a dip, disappointing investors.