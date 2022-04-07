Robert Downey Jr. spoke about “Sweet Tooth”, the project for which he left Marvel

Robert Downey Jr.’s decision to moving away from Marvel is irrevocable. The actor who gave life to Iron Man knows that he completed a cycle And it’s time to turn the page. Given this, a video was presented where Robert talks about his new project, which unites him with DC and Netflix, “Sweet Tooth”.

“sweet-tooth” is a comic series of the seal Vertigo from DC. Created in 2009 by Jeff Lemire, the comic takes us to a post-apocalyptic world so that we can learn about the life of Gus, a deer-hybrid boy who embarks on an adventure as unique as he is. The problem is that humans do not look favorably on human-animal hybrids.

Robert Downey Jr.who acts as executive producer with his partner, said that he was very attracted to the story when he started reading. “We heard there was a big series of graphic novels. And it had this incredible emotional breadth of storytelling,” Robert says of the story. “We felt like we could really hold on to the themes, but make it a more enjoyable place,” he says. susan downey. “I just hope that people have the experience that we have with our children, where we curl up on the couch and we all watch it together,” adds “Tony Stark.”

Jeff Lemire, creator of the comic, talks about the changes in the story, since the vignettes are somewhat dark, so the series for Netflix will be a little less shocking. “Some of the best parts of the show are the new characters. Seeing something you created in a sketchbook walking in front of you on a film set is wonderful,” enthuses Jeff.

As for his story, the Netflix adaptation says: “Ten years ago, a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world and caused the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies born part human and part animal. Although it is not known for sure if the hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus, Many humans fear and hunt them. Part deer, part boy, Gus has lived safely in his forest home for a decade, until he strikes up an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd. Together they embark on an adventure. extraordinary journey through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.But his story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly discovers that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever imagined.”

“sweet-tooth” has in its cast Christian Convey (gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd) adeel akhtar (Dr Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh) Stefania LaVie Owen (bear), Dania Ramirez (AimeeEden) Neil Sandlands (General Abbott), Will Forte (Father and James Brolyn (Narrator)

“sweet-tooth“the next will come June 4 on Netflix.