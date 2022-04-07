Robert Downey Jr. spoke about “Sweet Tooth”, the project for which he left Marvel

Robert Downey Jr.’s decision to moving away from Marvel is irrevocable. The actor who gave life to Iron Man knows that he completed a cycle And it’s time to turn the page. Given this, a video was presented where Robert talks about his new project, which unites him with DC and Netflix, “Sweet Tooth”.

sweet-tooth” is a comic series of the seal Vertigo from DC. Created in 2009 by Jeff Lemire, the comic takes us to a post-apocalyptic world so that we can learn about the life of Gus, a deer-hybrid boy who embarks on an adventure as unique as he is. The problem is that humans do not look favorably on human-animal hybrids.

