Rihanna has the below the ears haircut that looks great with micro bangs and pink dye

When Rihanna does something she never does it halfway, whether it’s her pregnancy outfits or a good change of look. This has been demonstrated in the new Savage x Fenty campaign, at the stroke of a super extreme haircut and dye that seems straight out of our most authentic K-pop fantasies. Hot mama!

In the campaign that the lingerie firm has marked, Rihanna is the absolute protagonist (as it should always be). Her hairstyle has taken all the attention, with a super short hair below the ears that frames the face very much and is very daring and flattering.





The singer has also accompanied him with a very short bangs, of those micro style that leave the eyebrows visible and cover only half of the forehead. A style that is becoming super fashionable in 2022 and that makes any hair one more punk and modern.





The haircut wasn’t going to come by itself. Not when we’re talking about RiRi. She has added a very rocker platinum blonde dye, full of pink reflections that create a beautiful fantasy contrast. We know it’s most likely a wig, but dreaming has never hurt anyone.





Photos | @badgalriri, @savagexfenty.