Rihanna goes viral for this unexpected response to a journalist

Every time Rihanna speaks out, whatever the issue, you could say she raises the bar. By this, we mean that there is simply a real revolution in the networks. Because there is only one Rihanna and she has practically created an empire with her songs, since we discovered her more than a decade ago.

An artist who destroys everything and who, inevitably and to the pride of many, has become an ‘influencer’ with more than two hundred million ‘followers’ on social networks. Having said that, she could only look like a winner by giving this epic response to a journalist who reproached her for being late.

Although the diva has been away from music for several years, with no new songs or concerts in sight, very recently she announced what all her fans had been waiting for so long. Rihanna is back soon! She thus made it clear, with a resounding yes: “New music will come from me” and added, joking that “My fans would kill me if they waited this long just to hear a lullaby.”

Rihanna’s energy for today:

“You’re late!” “… no shit.” 💖 pic.twitter.com/uGtP2cmeu2 – Gerard Cortez (@SoyGerardCortez) March 1, 2022

The pregnancy of the artist from Barbados continues to be one of the most talked about topics in recent weeks. But above all, what his fans are crying out for is new music. The one that made us move our hips, to the rhythm of ‘Umbrella’ and many more great songs, maybe sooner than we imagined it will surprise us with a new hit, either solo or a collaboration.

Fashion Week in the city of Paris, with Rihanna as the great guest of the event, has not left anyone indifferent. She with her best look and her sexiest pose, as she has always accustomed us, was late in her arrival and a journalist did not hesitate to tell her loudly: “You’re late!” (“You’re late!”) The artist, quite naturally and with all her self-confidence, replied: “No, shit!” (“Don’t f*ck!”). A few words, among the crowd, that have not taken long to go viral; to the unanimous applause of his fans.