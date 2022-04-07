Rihanna confesses her two favorite songs of her career | Music

Rihanna He is one of the most famous people on planet Earth. The artist has become a true icon of pop history. And that has been years without releasing any music. But all the aura that the singer awakens around her remains intact. Especially now that she is expecting her first baby with ASAP Rocky.

The singer has made a public appearance again this Saturday, March 12, in Los Angeles. The star had an appointment with the press to present her new makeup line: ULTA Beauty Fenty.

With an incredible silver look, composed of a wrap top and a long shiny skirt, Rihanna grabbed all eyes. And her pregnant belly too. In addition, the interpreter of Umbrella has been chatting with one of the fashionable beauty TikTokers: Mikayla Nogueira.

The star has caught up with the content creator in her TikTok videos. It has been during that talk that the one from Barbados has confessed which are the two songs of her career that she is most proud of.

Rihanna confesses her two favorite songs from her discography

Mikayla, between laughs, has said that she is not going to ask him when his next album is published. At these words, Rihanna has begun to laugh. Luckily, she has answered without any problem what are the two songs that she is most proud of having sung in her career.

“What is the song you are most proud of?” Mikayla asked. “Oh shit,” she replied, laughing. Mikayla has said that her favorite is Unfaihtul. “Which one are you most proud of?” Rihanna said, surprised with laughter.

Finally, the star has confessed which are the two songs that she is most proud of: “I love them need me and Diamonds”.

need me It is part of Rihanna’s eighth studio album, Anti, and was written by the singer with Brittany Hazard, Charles Hinshaw and Derrus Rachel. The song has over a billion streams on Spotify alone.

For its part, Diamonds is one of Rihanna’s biggest hits. The song is on her seventh album, Unapologetic and was composed by the wonderful Sia. A theme that is already part of pop history.