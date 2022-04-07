Reviews: Review of “The Things I Didn’t Tell You” (“Hope Gap”), by William Nicholson, with Annette Bening and Bill Nighy

The performances of Bening and Nighy raise the category of a film that is sensitive and contained at the same time.

The things I didn’t tell you (Hope Gap, UK/2019). Direction and script: William Nicholson. Cast: Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Aiysha Hart, Josh O’Connor, Nicholas Burns, Rose Keegan, Sally Rogers, Steven Pacey, and Nicholas Blane. Music: Alex Heffes. Editing: Pia Di Ciaula. Photography: Anna Valdez-Hanks. Distributor: CDI Films. Duration: 100 minutes. Suitable for over 13 years old with reserves. Rooms: 13.

The things I didn’t tell you was filmed in 2019, but its origins date back to 1999, when then-young playwright William Nicholson wrote a play based on his parents’ separation. Two decades later, Nicholson changed his language and adapted that script to the cinema, shaping a film full of love for them and that works as an attempt at healing, reconciliation with his own past.

It gives the whole feeling that writing helped the Briton to understand what he otherwise would not have been able to: after all, for someone who has not been in that situation it is difficult to understand in all its dimensions what a man can feel towards a woman after being married for almost 30 years and having raised a family.

It’s also not easy for Edward (an unusually sober Bill Nighy) to understand, who after 29 years of marriage to Grace (Annette Bening) feels like things aren’t going to last. A clear situation from the first scene, when the man makes himself some tea without offering it to his wife.

The thing is, Edward is packing to start a new life with another woman. It is, of course, a bucket of cold water for a Grace convinced that it is one of the many crises generated by the passage of time. But the matter is terminal: Edward tells her the truth, grabs her things and leaves.

In between is his son (Josh O’Connor). It is not an easy place to simultaneously deal with his own pain, face his mother’s mourning and establish a new way of bonding with his father, all while these experiences put into perspective his way of bonding with his parents. couples.

To make matters worse, the two choose to tell their hardships to him, placing him in the uncomfortable double role of son and confessor. But this sad and restrained film is about learning, which establishes its merits in the notable works of Bening, Nighy and in the curious and respectful way in which that son observes his parents to understand that, before that, they are a man and an adult woman with own desires and concerns.

