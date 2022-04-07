Review of the movie ‘Deep Water’ with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Meet Vic and Melinda Van Allen, the yin and yang of the country club circuit. He likes to meditate; to her, dance. He is a teetotaler, she is a drinker. He likes monogamy, she likes to flirt with other men in front of her husband. Well, on second thought, you better stay away from the Van Allens, or his movie.

Despite having a stellar team behind her, deep water (“Deep waters”) barely manages to make a splash. Although it is advertised as an erotic thriller, it is tedious and clumsy. Grocery shopping is more exciting. Even their promotional catchphrase, “the love story is never the whole story,” doesn’t make sense.

Director Adrian Lyne has a reputation as the master of sensual mind games in films like Fatal Attraction (“Fatal Attraction”), Indecent Proposal (“Indecent Proposal”), unfaithful (“Unfaithful”) and 9½ Weeks (“Nine weeks and a half”). But while those movies were strained, this one is terribly boring. It portrays a dysfunctional couple, prolongs their rambling toxicity to absurd levels, and adds a murder too late.

It stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as the quarrelsome Van Allens: a rich computer chip maker who retired young and a housewife focused on wrecking her home by cheating on him. “You’re a weird guy,” she tells him. “That’s what they told me,” he replies. The stars give the film an extra oomph because they were a couple in real life.

Most of the film is Affleck in mystery mode, doing his best Jay Gatsby version, wandering through mansions alone during the holidays or sadly following his wife in her car. He firmly grips her railing and passive-aggressively pulls a bouquet of flowers from her lover. “Hello, Mr. Bored,” she tells him.

De Armas makes his role not at all boring, but neither is it stable. She’s a swearing, drunk, finger-licking, low-cut, swearing hottie, the kind of lady who’s ready to dance too quickly and too enthusiastically at parties and possibly suggestively climb on a piano. She has two modes: cold or terrifyingly hot. There is no such real woman on Earth.

Affleck’s Vic entertains himself by biking marathon distances, absentmindedly babysitting his daughter and inspecting his snails (yes, more on that later) while his wife concentrates on wine and one young lover after another, which it makes things very awkward for everyone. His friends warn him, but he doesn’t like to confront. “I don’t feel the need to dictate their choices. I accept her and love her for who she is,” he says.

This arrangement is assumed to work for both. She says that he would be bored to death in a regular relationship, she enjoys pushing him to the limit, prompting him to be spontaneous. “Sometimes I think he’s not normal, because normal people can come off,” she says. But the movie isn’t really interested in exploring this and throws in a murder as it clumsily approaches a ridiculous ending.

Image provided by 20th Century Studios Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in a scene from “Deep Water.” (Claire Folger / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The film, based on a story by novelist Patricia Highsmith, was co-written by Zach Helm and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. But it seems that something was lost in the process. Highsmith was inverting the sexual stereotypes of the 1950s, while the film only features superficial rich people in 2022 with some horror movie music.

For example, snails. In the book, Vic gives them names and creates backstories for them, as he is moved to watch the two court each other, charmed by what is missing in his own life. In the movie, he’s just a sad guy with pet snails.

It’s a tough movie to watch and it wastes the talent of Tracy Letts and Lil Rel Howery and the great performance of newcomer Grace Jenkins, who plays the poor daughter of this unlikely couple with aplomb. But she has no choice; deep water must stay in the depths.

Deep Water, which premieres Friday on Hulu, is rated R (requires those under 17 to watch accompanied by a parent or guardian) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for “violence, dialogues, sexual content and nudity”. Duration: 115 minutes. Half a star out of four.